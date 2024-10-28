Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Disclosure regarding resignation of Independent Director is enclosed

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2024 is enclosed Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 are enclosed Disclosure regarding acquisition is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, is enclosed. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024, is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 07 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31-03-2024 is enclosed. No Dividend is recommended for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 7th May, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024