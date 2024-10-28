|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|Disclosure regarding resignation of Independent Director is enclosed
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2024 is enclosed Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 are enclosed Disclosure regarding acquisition is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, is enclosed. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024, is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 07 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31-03-2024 is enclosed. No Dividend is recommended for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 7th May, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 18/01/2024 has been revised to 17/01/2024 With reference to our intimation dated 9th January, 2024, please note that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 18th January, 2024, is rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons/circumstances and now will take place on Wednesday, 17th January, 2024, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024) Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report are enclosed. Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)
