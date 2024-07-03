iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

89.43
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

171.99

162.18

188.05

182.95

164.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

171.99

162.18

188.05

182.95

164.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.16

26.91

29.49

23.62

22.1

Total Income

208.15

189.09

217.54

206.57

186.63

Total Expenditure

186.47

180.43

209.45

198.19

190.71

PBIDT

21.68

8.66

8.09

8.38

-4.08

Interest

1.89

1.76

3.51

3.48

3.73

PBDT

19.79

6.9

4.58

4.9

-7.81

Depreciation

4.97

6.36

6.55

6.71

6.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.95

0.02

-12.71

-0.99

-7.71

Reported Profit After Tax

13.87

0.52

10.74

-0.82

-6.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.87

0.52

10.74

-0.82

-6.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.87

0.52

10.74

-0.82

-6.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.88

0.07

1.46

-0.11

-0.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

73.67

73.67

73.67

73.67

73.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.6

5.33

4.3

4.58

-2.47

PBDTM(%)

11.5

4.25

2.43

2.67

-4.74

PATM(%)

8.06

0.32

5.71

-0.44

-4.13

