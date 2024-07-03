Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
171.99
162.18
188.05
182.95
164.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
171.99
162.18
188.05
182.95
164.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.16
26.91
29.49
23.62
22.1
Total Income
208.15
189.09
217.54
206.57
186.63
Total Expenditure
186.47
180.43
209.45
198.19
190.71
PBIDT
21.68
8.66
8.09
8.38
-4.08
Interest
1.89
1.76
3.51
3.48
3.73
PBDT
19.79
6.9
4.58
4.9
-7.81
Depreciation
4.97
6.36
6.55
6.71
6.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.95
0.02
-12.71
-0.99
-7.71
Reported Profit After Tax
13.87
0.52
10.74
-0.82
-6.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.87
0.52
10.74
-0.82
-6.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.87
0.52
10.74
-0.82
-6.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.88
0.07
1.46
-0.11
-0.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
73.67
73.67
73.67
73.67
73.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.6
5.33
4.3
4.58
-2.47
PBDTM(%)
11.5
4.25
2.43
2.67
-4.74
PATM(%)
8.06
0.32
5.71
-0.44
-4.13
