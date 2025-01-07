Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
545.43
795.78
880.1
933.27
yoy growth (%)
-31.45
-9.58
-5.69
1.69
Raw materials
-174.2
-281.71
-358.09
-349.28
As % of sales
31.93
35.4
40.68
37.42
Employee costs
-131
-125.55
-93.55
-93.92
As % of sales
24.01
15.77
10.62
10.06
Other costs
-233.37
-289.29
-247.38
-284.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.78
36.35
28.1
30.48
Operating profit
6.85
99.22
181.08
205.54
OPM
1.25
12.46
20.57
22.02
Depreciation
-30.44
-30.66
-19.66
-20.21
Interest expense
-8.7
-9.49
-11.33
-16.14
Other income
118.85
108.77
79.46
92.05
Profit before tax
86.57
167.85
229.55
261.24
Taxes
-11.92
-48.88
-58.33
-67.64
Tax rate
-13.76
-29.12
-25.41
-25.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
74.64
118.97
171.22
193.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
74.65
118.97
171.22
193.6
yoy growth (%)
-37.25
-30.51
-11.55
8.31
NPM
13.68
14.95
19.45
20.74
