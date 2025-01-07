iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

89.43
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

545.43

795.78

880.1

933.27

yoy growth (%)

-31.45

-9.58

-5.69

1.69

Raw materials

-174.2

-281.71

-358.09

-349.28

As % of sales

31.93

35.4

40.68

37.42

Employee costs

-131

-125.55

-93.55

-93.92

As % of sales

24.01

15.77

10.62

10.06

Other costs

-233.37

-289.29

-247.38

-284.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.78

36.35

28.1

30.48

Operating profit

6.85

99.22

181.08

205.54

OPM

1.25

12.46

20.57

22.02

Depreciation

-30.44

-30.66

-19.66

-20.21

Interest expense

-8.7

-9.49

-11.33

-16.14

Other income

118.85

108.77

79.46

92.05

Profit before tax

86.57

167.85

229.55

261.24

Taxes

-11.92

-48.88

-58.33

-67.64

Tax rate

-13.76

-29.12

-25.41

-25.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

74.64

118.97

171.22

193.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

74.65

118.97

171.22

193.6

yoy growth (%)

-37.25

-30.51

-11.55

8.31

NPM

13.68

14.95

19.45

20.74

Hindustan Media : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.