iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

89.47
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

Hindustan Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

86.57

167.85

229.55

261.24

Depreciation

-30.44

-30.66

-19.66

-20.21

Tax paid

-11.92

-48.88

-58.33

-67.64

Working capital

-205.08

-43.23

38.66

8.17

Other operating items

Operating

-160.87

45.07

190.22

181.56

Capital expenditure

-16.31

138.86

5.64

16.89

Free cash flow

-177.18

183.94

195.86

198.45

Equity raised

2,887.71

2,582.79

2,193.36

1,749.97

Investing

252.43

71.25

114.99

204.23

Financing

68.87

172.62

212.66

264.36

Dividends paid

0

0

8.8

8.8

Net in cash

3,031.83

3,010.6

2,725.68

2,425.82

Hindustan Media : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.