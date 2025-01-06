Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
86.57
167.85
229.55
261.24
Depreciation
-30.44
-30.66
-19.66
-20.21
Tax paid
-11.92
-48.88
-58.33
-67.64
Working capital
-205.08
-43.23
38.66
8.17
Other operating items
Operating
-160.87
45.07
190.22
181.56
Capital expenditure
-16.31
138.86
5.64
16.89
Free cash flow
-177.18
183.94
195.86
198.45
Equity raised
2,887.71
2,582.79
2,193.36
1,749.97
Investing
252.43
71.25
114.99
204.23
Financing
68.87
172.62
212.66
264.36
Dividends paid
0
0
8.8
8.8
Net in cash
3,031.83
3,010.6
2,725.68
2,425.82
