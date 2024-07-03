Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
516.04
525.27
471.99
383.68
619.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
516.04
525.27
471.99
383.68
619.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
77.07
49.12
72.51
104.45
77.34
Total Income
593.11
574.39
544.5
488.13
696.51
Total Expenditure
569.11
601.93
475.99
402.84
534.53
PBIDT
24
-27.54
68.51
85.29
161.98
Interest
10.02
14.13
6.44
7.04
6.64
PBDT
13.98
-41.67
62.07
78.25
155.34
Depreciation
20.11
24.22
22.73
22.97
22.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.2
8.01
10.85
23.36
Deferred Tax
-4.81
-13.61
-9.34
-6.56
17.96
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.32
-52.48
40.67
50.99
91.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.79
-50.17
38.52
48.34
90.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.79
-50.17
38.52
48.34
90.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.11
-6.81
5.23
6.56
12.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
73.67
73.67
73.67
73.67
73.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.65
-5.24
14.51
22.22
26.16
PBDTM(%)
2.7
-7.93
13.15
20.39
25.08
PATM(%)
-0.25
-9.99
8.61
13.28
14.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.