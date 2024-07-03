iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

91.08
(1.85%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

516.04

525.27

471.99

383.68

619.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

516.04

525.27

471.99

383.68

619.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

77.07

49.12

72.51

104.45

77.34

Total Income

593.11

574.39

544.5

488.13

696.51

Total Expenditure

569.11

601.93

475.99

402.84

534.53

PBIDT

24

-27.54

68.51

85.29

161.98

Interest

10.02

14.13

6.44

7.04

6.64

PBDT

13.98

-41.67

62.07

78.25

155.34

Depreciation

20.11

24.22

22.73

22.97

22.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.2

8.01

10.85

23.36

Deferred Tax

-4.81

-13.61

-9.34

-6.56

17.96

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.32

-52.48

40.67

50.99

91.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.79

-50.17

38.52

48.34

90.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.79

-50.17

38.52

48.34

90.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.11

-6.81

5.23

6.56

12.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

73.67

73.67

73.67

73.67

73.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.65

-5.24

14.51

22.22

26.16

PBDTM(%)

2.7

-7.93

13.15

20.39

25.08

PATM(%)

-0.25

-9.99

8.61

13.28

14.75

