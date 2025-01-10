Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.67
73.67
73.67
73.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,404.88
1,403.41
1,527
1,519.2
Net Worth
1,478.55
1,477.08
1,600.67
1,592.87
Minority Interest
Debt
94.17
110.06
120.01
87.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.76
33.57
21.89
49.37
Total Liabilities
1,600.48
1,620.71
1,742.57
1,730
Fixed Assets
370.54
392.96
312.15
313.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,431.96
1,434.43
1,534.26
1,437.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
57.94
46.03
19.01
34.45
Networking Capital
-320.92
-291.15
-160.89
-96.47
Inventories
48.55
63.92
77.04
54.33
Inventory Days
36.35
Sundry Debtors
128.16
118.41
110.6
124.3
Debtor Days
83.18
Other Current Assets
174.85
123.06
117.34
142.48
Sundry Creditors
-112.17
-104.91
-79.7
-96.46
Creditor Days
64.55
Other Current Liabilities
-560.31
-491.63
-386.17
-321.12
Cash
60.96
38.44
38.04
40.69
Total Assets
1,600.48
1,620.71
1,742.57
1,730
