The copy of Newspaper advertisement is enclosed. Notice of AGM and Annual Report for FY 24 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Please find enclosed voting results along with Scrutinizers Report of 14th (Post-IPO) Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find enclosed summary of proceedings of 14th (Post-IPO) Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)