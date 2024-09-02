|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|The copy of Newspaper advertisement is enclosed. Notice of AGM and Annual Report for FY 24 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Please find enclosed voting results along with Scrutinizers Report of 14th (Post-IPO) Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find enclosed summary of proceedings of 14th (Post-IPO) Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.