Summary

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) founded on September 8, 1988, is a pioneering news television and digital journalism company in India. NDTV is today the most credible and respected news network in India and a leader in digital reach. Its channels NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi) and NDTV Profit (Business) continue to raise the standards of journalism with innovative programming and uncompromising integrity. Incisive and creative, the channels target the global Indian with news that is credible, true and fast. On social media, NDTVs following remains premium. In the year 1989, the company had produced The World This Week. Times of India rated it among Indias top five programmes. Produced live coverage of annual Union Budget during the year 1990. The Companys status was converted from private limited into a public limited company and its name was changed as New Delhi Television Limited, also the company obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation in 31st August of the year 1994. NDTV had entered into a contract with STAR/NTVI for producing news content for its 24 hours news channel in the year 1997, during the same year, entered into a contract with BBC India to produce a substantial portion of its content sourced from India. Awarded the Asian Television Award for Best News Programme in Asia for Star News and also awarded the BDA International Award for Star News. In the year 1998, the company started production of content for the Star News channel, launched NDTV

