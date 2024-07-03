Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹163.79
Prev. Close₹163.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹77.34
Day's High₹164.79
Day's Low₹162.9
52 Week's High₹302.5
52 Week's Low₹143.6
Book Value₹41.57
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,056.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.79
25.79
25.79
25.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
334.74
347.88
319.7
259.62
Net Worth
360.53
373.67
345.49
285.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
197.33
222.33
300.32
377.76
yoy growth (%)
-11.24
-25.96
-20.49
-11.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-54.21
-63.6
-129.19
-147.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
37.99
13.03
-49.15
-36.98
Depreciation
-7.9
-8.51
-13.11
-16.04
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
-0.68
Working capital
-73.61
-18.12
-72.89
-19.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.24
-25.96
-20.49
-11.88
Op profit growth
-1.85
-156.9
88.27
-303.35
EBIT growth
82.2
-186.18
64.19
354.91
Net profit growth
191.49
-121.21
36.33
108.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
370.01
385.86
396.4
357.63
373.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
370.01
385.86
396.4
357.63
373.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.92
26.17
25.11
50.27
19.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parinita Bhutani
Independent Director
Viral Jagdish Doshi
Whole Time Director
Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Pugalia
Chairman & Independent Directo
U K Sinha
Independent Director
DIPALI BALKRISHAN GOENKA
Independent Director
D K Mittal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) founded on September 8, 1988, is a pioneering news television and digital journalism company in India. NDTV is today the most credible and respected news network in India and a leader in digital reach. Its channels NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi) and NDTV Profit (Business) continue to raise the standards of journalism with innovative programming and uncompromising integrity. Incisive and creative, the channels target the global Indian with news that is credible, true and fast. On social media, NDTVs following remains premium. In the year 1989, the company had produced The World This Week. Times of India rated it among Indias top five programmes. Produced live coverage of annual Union Budget during the year 1990. The Companys status was converted from private limited into a public limited company and its name was changed as New Delhi Television Limited, also the company obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation in 31st August of the year 1994. NDTV had entered into a contract with STAR/NTVI for producing news content for its 24 hours news channel in the year 1997, during the same year, entered into a contract with BBC India to produce a substantial portion of its content sourced from India. Awarded the Asian Television Award for Best News Programme in Asia for Star News and also awarded the BDA International Award for Star News. In the year 1998, the company started production of content for the Star News channel, launched NDTV
The New Delhi Television Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Delhi Television Ltd is ₹1056.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of New Delhi Television Ltd is 0 and 3.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Delhi Television Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Delhi Television Ltd is ₹143.6 and ₹302.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
New Delhi Television Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.96%, 3 Years at 12.55%, 1 Year at -41.85%, 6 Month at -27.00%, 3 Month at -9.52% and 1 Month at -7.21%.
