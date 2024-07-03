iifl-logo-icon 1
New Delhi Television Ltd Share Price

163.88
(-0.05%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open163.79
  • Day's High164.79
  • 52 Wk High302.5
  • Prev. Close163.97
  • Day's Low162.9
  • 52 Wk Low 143.6
  • Turnover (lac)77.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value41.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,056.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

New Delhi Television Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

163.79

Prev. Close

163.97

Turnover(Lac.)

77.34

Day's High

164.79

Day's Low

162.9

52 Week's High

302.5

52 Week's Low

143.6

Book Value

41.57

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,056.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

New Delhi Television Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

New Delhi Television Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

New Delhi Television Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 35.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

New Delhi Television Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.79

25.79

25.79

25.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

334.74

347.88

319.7

259.62

Net Worth

360.53

373.67

345.49

285.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

197.33

222.33

300.32

377.76

yoy growth (%)

-11.24

-25.96

-20.49

-11.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-54.21

-63.6

-129.19

-147.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

37.99

13.03

-49.15

-36.98

Depreciation

-7.9

-8.51

-13.11

-16.04

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

-0.68

Working capital

-73.61

-18.12

-72.89

-19.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.24

-25.96

-20.49

-11.88

Op profit growth

-1.85

-156.9

88.27

-303.35

EBIT growth

82.2

-186.18

64.19

354.91

Net profit growth

191.49

-121.21

36.33

108.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

370.01

385.86

396.4

357.63

373.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

370.01

385.86

396.4

357.63

373.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.92

26.17

25.11

50.27

19.8

New Delhi Television Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT New Delhi Television Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parinita Bhutani

Independent Director

Viral Jagdish Doshi

Whole Time Director

Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Pugalia

Chairman & Independent Directo

U K Sinha

Independent Director

DIPALI BALKRISHAN GOENKA

Independent Director

D K Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by New Delhi Television Ltd

Summary

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) founded on September 8, 1988, is a pioneering news television and digital journalism company in India. NDTV is today the most credible and respected news network in India and a leader in digital reach. Its channels NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi) and NDTV Profit (Business) continue to raise the standards of journalism with innovative programming and uncompromising integrity. Incisive and creative, the channels target the global Indian with news that is credible, true and fast. On social media, NDTVs following remains premium. In the year 1989, the company had produced The World This Week. Times of India rated it among Indias top five programmes. Produced live coverage of annual Union Budget during the year 1990. The Companys status was converted from private limited into a public limited company and its name was changed as New Delhi Television Limited, also the company obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation in 31st August of the year 1994. NDTV had entered into a contract with STAR/NTVI for producing news content for its 24 hours news channel in the year 1997, during the same year, entered into a contract with BBC India to produce a substantial portion of its content sourced from India. Awarded the Asian Television Award for Best News Programme in Asia for Star News and also awarded the BDA International Award for Star News. In the year 1998, the company started production of content for the Star News channel, launched NDTV
Company FAQs

What is the New Delhi Television Ltd share price today?

The New Delhi Television Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of New Delhi Television Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Delhi Television Ltd is ₹1056.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of New Delhi Television Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of New Delhi Television Ltd is 0 and 3.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of New Delhi Television Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Delhi Television Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Delhi Television Ltd is ₹143.6 and ₹302.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of New Delhi Television Ltd?

New Delhi Television Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.96%, 3 Years at 12.55%, 1 Year at -41.85%, 6 Month at -27.00%, 3 Month at -9.52% and 1 Month at -7.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of New Delhi Television Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of New Delhi Television Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.71 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 35.18 %

