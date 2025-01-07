iifl-logo-icon 1
New Delhi Television Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

156.1
(-0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:08:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR New Delhi Television Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

197.33

222.33

300.32

377.76

yoy growth (%)

-11.24

-25.96

-20.49

-11.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-54.21

-63.6

-129.19

-147.82

As % of sales

27.47

28.6

43.01

39.13

Other costs

-125.08

-140.35

-203.4

-247.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.38

63.12

67.72

65.4

Operating profit

18.02

18.37

-32.28

-17.14

OPM

9.13

8.26

-10.74

-4.53

Depreciation

-7.9

-8.51

-13.11

-16.04

Interest expense

-15.52

-16.33

-15.07

-16.22

Other income

43.39

19.51

11.32

12.44

Profit before tax

37.99

13.03

-49.15

-36.98

Taxes

0

0

0.04

-0.68

Tax rate

0

0

-0.09

1.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.99

13.03

-49.1

-37.66

Exceptional items

0

0

-12.33

-7.4

Net profit

37.99

13.03

-61.43

-45.06

yoy growth (%)

191.49

-121.21

36.33

108.52

NPM

19.25

5.86

-20.45

-11.92

