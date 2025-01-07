Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
197.33
222.33
300.32
377.76
yoy growth (%)
-11.24
-25.96
-20.49
-11.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-54.21
-63.6
-129.19
-147.82
As % of sales
27.47
28.6
43.01
39.13
Other costs
-125.08
-140.35
-203.4
-247.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.38
63.12
67.72
65.4
Operating profit
18.02
18.37
-32.28
-17.14
OPM
9.13
8.26
-10.74
-4.53
Depreciation
-7.9
-8.51
-13.11
-16.04
Interest expense
-15.52
-16.33
-15.07
-16.22
Other income
43.39
19.51
11.32
12.44
Profit before tax
37.99
13.03
-49.15
-36.98
Taxes
0
0
0.04
-0.68
Tax rate
0
0
-0.09
1.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.99
13.03
-49.1
-37.66
Exceptional items
0
0
-12.33
-7.4
Net profit
37.99
13.03
-61.43
-45.06
yoy growth (%)
191.49
-121.21
36.33
108.52
NPM
19.25
5.86
-20.45
-11.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.