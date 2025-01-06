New Delhi Television Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
37.99
13.03
-49.15
-36.98
Depreciation
-7.9
-8.51
-13.11
-16.04
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
-0.68
Working capital
-73.61
-18.12
-72.89
-19.53
Other operating items
Operating
-43.52
-13.59
-135.11
-73.24
Capital expenditure
2.32
16.14
0.96
-182.24
Free cash flow
-41.2
2.54
-134.14
-255.48
Equity raised
443.38
407.35
523.57
600.59
Investing
9.53
19.88
6.54
20.79
Financing
8.21
-16.46
6.65
-11.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
419.93
413.31
402.63
354.73
