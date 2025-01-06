iifl-logo-icon 1
New Delhi Television Ltd Cash Flow Statement

157.2
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR New Delhi Television Ltd

NDTV FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

37.99

13.03

-49.15

-36.98

Depreciation

-7.9

-8.51

-13.11

-16.04

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

-0.68

Working capital

-73.61

-18.12

-72.89

-19.53

Other operating items

Operating

-43.52

-13.59

-135.11

-73.24

Capital expenditure

2.32

16.14

0.96

-182.24

Free cash flow

-41.2

2.54

-134.14

-255.48

Equity raised

443.38

407.35

523.57

600.59

Investing

9.53

19.88

6.54

20.79

Financing

8.21

-16.46

6.65

-11.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

419.93

413.31

402.63

354.73

