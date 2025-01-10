New Delhi Television Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.79
25.79
25.79
25.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
334.74
347.88
319.7
259.62
Net Worth
360.53
373.67
345.49
285.41
Minority Interest
Debt
197.57
18.87
32.64
74.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
558.1
392.54
378.13
359.48
Fixed Assets
167.54
46.83
53.33
45.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
347.52
332.2
336.96
331.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
30.15
-3.17
-18.44
-25.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
109.83
65.27
69.92
88.42
Debtor Days
163.54
Other Current Assets
189.88
171.78
163.37
184.89
Sundry Creditors
-134.26
-107.65
-115.77
-155.58
Creditor Days
287.77
Other Current Liabilities
-135.3
-132.57
-135.96
-143.65
Cash
12.88
16.69
6.28
8.57
Total Assets
558.09
392.55
378.13
359.49
