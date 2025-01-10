iifl-logo-icon 1
New Delhi Television Ltd Balance Sheet

150.33
(-3.56%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.79

25.79

25.79

25.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

334.74

347.88

319.7

259.62

Net Worth

360.53

373.67

345.49

285.41

Minority Interest

Debt

197.57

18.87

32.64

74.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

558.1

392.54

378.13

359.48

Fixed Assets

167.54

46.83

53.33

45.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

347.52

332.2

336.96

331.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

30.15

-3.17

-18.44

-25.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

109.83

65.27

69.92

88.42

Debtor Days

163.54

Other Current Assets

189.88

171.78

163.37

184.89

Sundry Creditors

-134.26

-107.65

-115.77

-155.58

Creditor Days

287.77

Other Current Liabilities

-135.3

-132.57

-135.96

-143.65

Cash

12.88

16.69

6.28

8.57

Total Assets

558.09

392.55

378.13

359.49

