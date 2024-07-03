iifl-logo-icon 1
New Delhi Television Ltd Quarterly Results

158.22
(0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

111.32

93.92

106.52

97.95

95.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

111.32

93.92

106.52

97.95

95.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

3.89

12.15

2.3

3.55

Total Income

112.09

97.81

118.67

100.25

99.1

Total Expenditure

154.63

139.43

122.1

106.5

90.83

PBIDT

-42.54

-41.62

-3.43

-6.25

8.27

Interest

4.06

3.08

2.54

1.38

0.39

PBDT

-46.6

-44.7

-5.97

-7.63

7.88

Depreciation

6.07

2.32

2.65

2.35

2.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.8

0.09

0.12

0.22

0.08

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-53.45

-47.11

-8.68

-10.16

5.55

Minority Interest After NP

-0.68

-0.36

-0.22

-0.61

-0.36

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-52.77

-46.75

-8.46

-9.55

5.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-52.77

-46.75

-8.46

-9.55

5.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.19

-7.25

-1.31

-1.48

0.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.79

25.79

25.79

25.79

25.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-38.21

-44.31

-3.22

-6.38

8.65

PBDTM(%)

-41.86

-47.59

-5.6

-7.78

8.24

PATM(%)

-48.01

-50.15

-8.14

-10.37

5.8

