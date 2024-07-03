New Delhi Television Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
111.32
93.92
106.52
97.95
95.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
111.32
93.92
106.52
97.95
95.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
3.89
12.15
2.3
3.55
Total Income
112.09
97.81
118.67
100.25
99.1
Total Expenditure
154.63
139.43
122.1
106.5
90.83
PBIDT
-42.54
-41.62
-3.43
-6.25
8.27
Interest
4.06
3.08
2.54
1.38
0.39
PBDT
-46.6
-44.7
-5.97
-7.63
7.88
Depreciation
6.07
2.32
2.65
2.35
2.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.8
0.09
0.12
0.22
0.08
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
-0.06
-0.04
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-53.45
-47.11
-8.68
-10.16
5.55
Minority Interest After NP
-0.68
-0.36
-0.22
-0.61
-0.36
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-52.77
-46.75
-8.46
-9.55
5.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-52.77
-46.75
-8.46
-9.55
5.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.19
-7.25
-1.31
-1.48
0.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.79
25.79
25.79
25.79
25.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-38.21
-44.31
-3.22
-6.38
8.65
PBDTM(%)
-41.86
-47.59
-5.6
-7.78
8.24
PATM(%)
-48.01
-50.15
-8.14
-10.37
5.8
