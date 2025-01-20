iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

New Delhi Television Ltd Key Ratios

160.16
(0.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:29:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR New Delhi Television Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.01

-12.44

-13.39

-0.96

Op profit growth

-246.71

-14.98

25.2

-287.12

EBIT growth

-258.3

-20.87

4.15

-674.36

Net profit growth

-130.28

-0.48

46.65

24.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.14

-8.38

-8.63

-5.97

EBIT margin

16.55

-9.09

-10.06

-8.36

Net profit margin

6.49

-18.65

-16.4

-9.68

RoCE

26.35

-14.75

-15

-11.7

RoNW

8.81

-26.27

-21.71

-17.56

RoA

2.58

-7.56

-6.11

-3.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.33

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.08

-14.8

-15.33

-12.36

Book value per share

13.68

7.62

15.99

12.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.86

0

0

0

P/CEPS

12.2

-2.8

-4.46

-8.58

P/B

1.85

5.45

4.27

8.35

EV/EBIDTA

3.32

-15.61

-18.26

-32.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.54

18.58

11.07

11.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.79

125.06

111.92

107.09

Inventory days

1.32

1.32

5.3

8.06

Creditor days

-202.25

-119.53

-81.97

-59.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.48

1.89

2.26

2.28

Net debt / equity

0.87

2.03

1.18

0.6

Net debt / op. profit

1.46

-2.77

-2.89

-1.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-2.66

Employee costs

-31.97

-49.55

-47.93

-35.59

Other costs

-53.87

-58.83

-60.69

-67.71

NDTV : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR New Delhi Television Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.