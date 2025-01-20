Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.01
-12.44
-13.39
-0.96
Op profit growth
-246.71
-14.98
25.2
-287.12
EBIT growth
-258.3
-20.87
4.15
-674.36
Net profit growth
-130.28
-0.48
46.65
24.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.14
-8.38
-8.63
-5.97
EBIT margin
16.55
-9.09
-10.06
-8.36
Net profit margin
6.49
-18.65
-16.4
-9.68
RoCE
26.35
-14.75
-15
-11.7
RoNW
8.81
-26.27
-21.71
-17.56
RoA
2.58
-7.56
-6.11
-3.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.33
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.08
-14.8
-15.33
-12.36
Book value per share
13.68
7.62
15.99
12.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.86
0
0
0
P/CEPS
12.2
-2.8
-4.46
-8.58
P/B
1.85
5.45
4.27
8.35
EV/EBIDTA
3.32
-15.61
-18.26
-32.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.54
18.58
11.07
11.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.79
125.06
111.92
107.09
Inventory days
1.32
1.32
5.3
8.06
Creditor days
-202.25
-119.53
-81.97
-59.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.48
1.89
2.26
2.28
Net debt / equity
0.87
2.03
1.18
0.6
Net debt / op. profit
1.46
-2.77
-2.89
-1.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-2.66
Employee costs
-31.97
-49.55
-47.93
-35.59
Other costs
-53.87
-58.83
-60.69
-67.71
