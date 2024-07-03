New Delhi Television Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
263.49
318.91
292.59
272.91
280.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
263.49
318.91
292.59
272.91
280.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.8
11.37
20.39
10.47
10.4
Total Income
274.29
330.28
312.98
283.38
290.96
Total Expenditure
276.83
247.12
223.41
198.65
239.58
PBIDT
-2.54
83.16
89.57
84.73
51.38
Interest
2.05
2.3
8.89
15.59
19.12
PBDT
-4.59
80.86
80.68
69.14
32.26
Depreciation
6.83
14.12
14.32
6.85
8.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.25
12.76
7.88
11.62
5.83
Deferred Tax
0
-0.03
-0.42
-0.11
-0.6
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.67
54.01
58.9
50.78
18.74
Minority Interest After NP
-0.92
5.86
3.25
5.98
2.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.75
48.15
55.65
44.8
16.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.75
48.15
55.65
44.8
16.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.82
7.47
8.63
6.95
2.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.79
25.79
25.79
25.79
25.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.96
26.07
30.61
31.04
18.31
PBDTM(%)
-1.74
25.35
27.57
25.33
11.49
PATM(%)
-4.8
16.93
20.13
18.6
6.67

