New Delhi Television Ltd Nine Monthly Results

158.3
(0.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

263.49

318.91

292.59

272.91

280.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

263.49

318.91

292.59

272.91

280.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.8

11.37

20.39

10.47

10.4

Total Income

274.29

330.28

312.98

283.38

290.96

Total Expenditure

276.83

247.12

223.41

198.65

239.58

PBIDT

-2.54

83.16

89.57

84.73

51.38

Interest

2.05

2.3

8.89

15.59

19.12

PBDT

-4.59

80.86

80.68

69.14

32.26

Depreciation

6.83

14.12

14.32

6.85

8.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.25

12.76

7.88

11.62

5.83

Deferred Tax

0

-0.03

-0.42

-0.11

-0.6

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.67

54.01

58.9

50.78

18.74

Minority Interest After NP

-0.92

5.86

3.25

5.98

2.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.75

48.15

55.65

44.8

16.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.75

48.15

55.65

44.8

16.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.82

7.47

8.63

6.95

2.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.79

25.79

25.79

25.79

25.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.96

26.07

30.61

31.04

18.31

PBDTM(%)

-1.74

25.35

27.57

25.33

11.49

PATM(%)

-4.8

16.93

20.13

18.6

6.67

