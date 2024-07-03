New Delhi Television Ltd Summary

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) founded on September 8, 1988, is a pioneering news television and digital journalism company in India. NDTV is today the most credible and respected news network in India and a leader in digital reach. Its channels NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi) and NDTV Profit (Business) continue to raise the standards of journalism with innovative programming and uncompromising integrity. Incisive and creative, the channels target the global Indian with news that is credible, true and fast. On social media, NDTVs following remains premium. In the year 1989, the company had produced The World This Week. Times of India rated it among Indias top five programmes. Produced live coverage of annual Union Budget during the year 1990. The Companys status was converted from private limited into a public limited company and its name was changed as New Delhi Television Limited, also the company obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation in 31st August of the year 1994. NDTV had entered into a contract with STAR/NTVI for producing news content for its 24 hours news channel in the year 1997, during the same year, entered into a contract with BBC India to produce a substantial portion of its content sourced from India. Awarded the Asian Television Award for Best News Programme in Asia for Star News and also awarded the BDA International Award for Star News. In the year 1998, the company started production of content for the Star News channel, launched NDTV Online with MSNBC, and was also in the same year NDTV adjudged the co-runner up for Best Current Affairs Programme in Asia. The Company had commenced its production of non-news programmes in the year 2000 such as Yes Minister for BBC Hindi. NDTV had entered into a contract with Vijay TV for production of Tamil news programmes in the year 2001 and Won 6 Hero Honda ITA Awards in the same year. NDTV had launched its news channels, NDTV 24X7 and NDTV India in 14th April of the year 2003. The Company obtained up linking permission from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and also became an independent news broadcaster in the year 2004. NDTV made tie up with WorldSpace to air news in the identical year 2004. The Company had launched its business channel NDTV PROFIT in 17th January of the year 2005. In the year 2006, NDTV entered into strategic alliance with Karan Johar & Dharma Productions. The Company made alliances with Genpact in March of the year 2006 to deliver value and business impact to global media and entertainment customers. In May of the year 2007, NDTV Networks, a subsidiary of the company, completed its pre-IPO fund raising program of USD 100 million of convertible bonds. NDTV launched its first city specific channel in September of the year 2007 under the name of NDTV MetroNation, Indias first English city channel. NDTV and NBC Universal had executed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) in January of the year 2008 to form a long-term strategic partnership in India and in May of the same year 2008, they had successfully concluded their strategic partnership initiative for the NDTV Networks business. As of July 2008, BOD of the NDTV approved the setting up of a new company for building infrastructure in the form of studio, production facilities etc.During the year 2009, the strategic partnership with NBC Universal (NBCU) enabled the Group to raise US $ 150 Million. The Indian subsidiaries of NDTV Networks Plc commenced their respective businesses.During the year, the channel launched new programming across genres ranging from family soaps, light-hearted family shows, period dramas, reality shows like Knights and Angels and chat shows like Oye! Its Friday. NDTV Imagine Limited launched Imagine Showbiz, A Bollywood channel and NDTV Lumiere World Cinema Channel. Alliance Lumiere, a Joint Venture of NDTV Imagine launched its 24-hour channel NDTV Lumiere on digital platforms in 2009. The Company launched a Hindi site NDTVkhabar.com, which provides rich media offerings and a comprehensive video repository of special shows.During the year 2010, the Company through its subsidiary NDTV Networks BV, repurchased 26% indirect stake held by NBC Universal Inc. , in its subsidiary NDTV Networks Plc. NDTV Networks Plc repurchased US$ 100 Million Step up Coupon Bonds. The Company and NDTV Networks Plc entered into an Agreement with Scripps Networks International for sale of 69% of Companys indirect stake (on a fully diluted basis) in NDTV Lifestyle Limited. The Company and NDTV Networks Plc entered into an Agreement for sale of Companys indirect stake in NDTV Imagine Limited (name changed to Turner General Entertainment Networks India Limited) to Turner Asia Pacific Ventures, Inc., a Time Warner group Company.In April 2010, NDTV Studios Limited, NDTV India Plus Limited, NDTV Business Limited, New Delhi Television Media Limited, NDTV Delhi Limited, NDTV Hindu Media Limited, NDTV News 24X7 Limited and NDTV News Limited (Transferor Companies) merged into the Company (Transferee Company) through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which had taken effect from December 17, 2010.During the year 2011, Company through its subsidiary NDTV Networks Limited purchased the stake held by NDTV Networks Plc in NDTV Labs Limited, NDTV Lifestyle Limited, NDTV Convergence Limited, Turner General Entertainment Networks India Private Limited and NGEN Media Services Private Limited. The Company, NDTV Networks Limited and NDTV Lifestyle Holdings Private Limited entered into an agreement with South Asia Creative Assets Limited for sale of 49% of the Companys indirect stake (on a fully diluted basis) in the Lifestyle business of the NDTV Group. The Company entered into a distribution agreement with Star Den, to distribute four of its channels NDTV 24x7, NDTV Profit, NDTV India and NDTV Good Times across various distribution platforms.The subsidiary of Company in Mauritius, namely NDTV (Mauritius) Media Limited was merged with NDTV One Holdings Limited, w.e.f. September 2011. The Company acquired share capital of NDTV Worldwide Limited from NDTV Worldwide Mauritius Limited consequent to which NDTV Worldwide became direct subsidiary of the Company. Delta Softpro Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company subsequent to the acquisition of entire share capital of Delta Softpro by the Company on February 24, 2012.During year 2012-13, NDTV One Holdings Limited (Transferor Company) was merged with Company (Transferee Company) effective from November 2, 2012. The Company transferred 51% stake in Metronation Chennai Television Limited (MNC) to Educational Trustee Company Private Limited, and resultant, MNC ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from September 29, 2012. An entity named NDTV E-Commerce Private Limited (name subsequently changed to NDTV Ethnic Retail Private Limited) was incorporated on February 28, 2013. The investments held by NDTV Networks Limited in Turner General Entertainment Networks India Private Limited (TGEN), the erstwhile NDTV Imagine Limited and NGEN Media Services Private Limited were transferred to Turner Asia Pacific Ventures, Inc and Genpact India Holdings, Mauritius, respectively, during 2013. Also an overseas step-down subsidiary NDTV Worldwide Mauritius Limited got amalgamated with NDTV (Mauritius) Multimedia Limited.During 2018, NDTV Networks Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, had completed the sale of 2% shareholding, held in Lifestyle & Media Holdings Limited (formerly known as NDTV Lifestyle Holdings Limited) to Nameh Hotels & Resorts Private Limited, on March 30, 2018. Consequently, Lifestyle Holdco and its direct and indirect subsidiaries i.e. Lifestyle & Media Broadcasting Limited, Indianroots Shopping Limited and Indianroots Retail Private Limited, ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company w.e.f. March 30, 2018.During the financial year 2018-19, due to reduction in consolidated shareholding of the Company and NDTV Convergence Ltd to 46.76%, FGVL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. September 11, 2018. However, FGVL became a joint venture of the Company along with NDTV Convergence Ltd. Thereafter, due to sale of entire stake held by Company and NDTV Convergence Ltd in Special Occasions Limited (SOL) to Wedding Junction Private Limited, SOL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. November 14, 2018.During the financial year 2019-20, due to Company selling its stake in FGVL along with that of its subsidiary, NDTV Convergence Limited, to Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited, FGVL ceased to be a joint venture of the Company w.e.f. January 27, 2020. Consequent to allotment of equity shares by OnArt on December 11, 2019 to Mr. Vincent Adaikalraj, the consolidated shareholding of the NDTV Group in OnArt was diluted and OnArt ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company and became a joint venture with effect from that date. As of March 2018, NDTV Limited became a minority shareholder in Lifestyle & Media Holdings Limited.During financial year 2020-21, Company sold their entire stake in Red Pixels Ventures Limited (RPVL). NDTV Convergence also sold 11.40% of its shareholding in RPVL to M/s A R Chadha and Co India Pvt Ltd. With this transaction, RPVL ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. March 26, 2021.During the year 2021-22, Redster Digital Limited and Brickbuybrick Projects Limited have ceased to be subsidiaries of Company.The ownership of NDTV changed hands in FY 2022-23. The controlling stake in the Company was acquired by Adani Group Companies i.e. RRPR Holding Private Limited and Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited, becoming the largest shareholder with over 64.71% ownership w.e.f. December 30, 2022. NDTV became a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.In 2023-24, Company launched two regional channels viz. NDTV Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh and NDTV Rajasthan. Further, it launched NDTV World Edition (ndtv.com/world) for international audiences. It operationalized a new stateof-the-art broadcast facility at BKC Inspire, Mumbai.