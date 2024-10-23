Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

In line with the Companys goal of consolidating ownership and enhancing operational control over its subsidiaries, the Board of Directors of New Delhi Television Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on December 26, 2024, considered and approved increasing the Companys ownership in NDTV Media Limited, NDTV Worldwide Limited, NDTV Convergence Limited and NDTV Networks Limited, through purchase of shares held by minority shareholders, at fair market value (Proposed Transaction). The Proposed Transaction is subject to the execution of definitive agreements and the fulfilment of other conditions.

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

