|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Convening the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing pursuant to the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India E-Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 36th Annual General Meeting of New Delhi Television Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)
