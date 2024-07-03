Summary

TV Today Network Limited was incorporated on December 28, 1999 and received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 7, 2000. TV Today Network Is an India-based company engaged in broadcasting television news channels, radio stations, newspaper publishing and other media operations in India. The company is a part of India Today Group and operates a network of TV news channel. The company comprises four news channels, namely Aaj Tak, Headlines Today, Tez and Dilli Aaj Tak. They are first Indian broadcasters to uplink from India, a 24-hour Hindu News Channel. The company is having one subsidiary, namely TV Today Network (Business) Ltd. The Company also operates radio stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata locations.On April 20, 2000, the company executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Living Media, in which news-broadcasting business of Living Media was transferred to TV Today. In the same year, it launched Aaj Tak, a 24-hour news channel providing Hindi News. This channel was declared the Best News Channel by Indian Television Academy Awards in 2001, 2002 and 2003. In March 2003, they launched the English News Channel, Headlines Today.During the year 2003-04, the company raised capital from the public aggregating to Rs 950,000,000 by fresh issue of 10,000,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a premium of Rs 90 per share. In August 2005, the company launched a new 24x7 Hindi News channel, namely Tez. Also, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, nam

Read More