T.V. Today Network Ltd Share Price

208.63
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open215.05
  • Day's High215.74
  • 52 Wk High308
  • Prev. Close213.98
  • Day's Low206.8
  • 52 Wk Low 183.29
  • Turnover (lac)169
  • P/E12.35
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value155.39
  • EPS17.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,244.87
  • Div. Yield3.97
No Records Found

T.V. Today Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

215.05

Prev. Close

213.98

Turnover(Lac.)

169

Day's High

215.74

Day's Low

206.8

52 Week's High

308

52 Week's Low

183.29

Book Value

155.39

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,244.87

P/E

12.35

EPS

17.35

Divi. Yield

3.97

T.V. Today Network Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

T.V. Today Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

T.V. Today Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.45%

Non-Promoter- 14.67%

Institutions: 14.67%

Non-Institutions: 26.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

T.V. Today Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.83

29.83

29.83

29.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

837.59

798.63

1,128.15

960.66

Net Worth

867.42

828.46

1,157.98

990.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

930.1

782.98

856.36

691.16

yoy growth (%)

18.78

-8.56

23.9

12.02

Raw materials

0

-0.24

-2.48

0

As % of sales

0

0.03

0.28

0

Employee costs

-278.02

-242.14

-250.86

-192.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

243.54

193.31

219.77

201.7

Depreciation

-42.33

-40.13

-38.49

-31.27

Tax paid

-61.82

-62.14

-77.61

-64.45

Working capital

291.77

48.7

270.81

-70.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.78

-8.56

23.9

12.02

Op profit growth

23.04

-8.7

3.59

27.34

EBIT growth

25.76

-12.06

9.93

29.1

Net profit growth

38.53

-7.73

15.14

13.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

952.09

878.23

930.1

782.98

857.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

952.09

878.23

930.1

782.98

857.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.77

43.57

43.89

37.13

43.31

T.V. Today Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

68.95

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

293.3

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

81.45

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

208.63

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,633.85

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT T.V. Today Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Aroon Purie

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Kalli Purie Bhandal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajeev Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

NEERA MALHOTRA

Independent Director

JAIVIR SINGH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Sabharwal

Non Executive Director

Sunil Bajaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by T.V. Today Network Ltd

Summary

TV Today Network Limited was incorporated on December 28, 1999 and received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 7, 2000. TV Today Network Is an India-based company engaged in broadcasting television news channels, radio stations, newspaper publishing and other media operations in India. The company is a part of India Today Group and operates a network of TV news channel. The company comprises four news channels, namely Aaj Tak, Headlines Today, Tez and Dilli Aaj Tak. They are first Indian broadcasters to uplink from India, a 24-hour Hindu News Channel. The company is having one subsidiary, namely TV Today Network (Business) Ltd. The Company also operates radio stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata locations.On April 20, 2000, the company executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Living Media, in which news-broadcasting business of Living Media was transferred to TV Today. In the same year, it launched Aaj Tak, a 24-hour news channel providing Hindi News. This channel was declared the Best News Channel by Indian Television Academy Awards in 2001, 2002 and 2003. In March 2003, they launched the English News Channel, Headlines Today.During the year 2003-04, the company raised capital from the public aggregating to Rs 950,000,000 by fresh issue of 10,000,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a premium of Rs 90 per share. In August 2005, the company launched a new 24x7 Hindi News channel, namely Tez. Also, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, nam
Company FAQs

What is the T.V. Today Network Ltd share price today?

The T.V. Today Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of T.V. Today Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T.V. Today Network Ltd is ₹1244.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of T.V. Today Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of T.V. Today Network Ltd is 12.35 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of T.V. Today Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T.V. Today Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T.V. Today Network Ltd is ₹183.29 and ₹308 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of T.V. Today Network Ltd?

T.V. Today Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.94%, 3 Years at -20.48%, 1 Year at -2.02%, 6 Month at -11.58%, 3 Month at -5.95% and 1 Month at 1.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of T.V. Today Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of T.V. Today Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.45 %
Institutions - 14.67 %
Public - 26.87 %

