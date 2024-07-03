Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹215.05
Prev. Close₹213.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹169
Day's High₹215.74
Day's Low₹206.8
52 Week's High₹308
52 Week's Low₹183.29
Book Value₹155.39
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,244.87
P/E12.35
EPS17.35
Divi. Yield3.97
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.83
29.83
29.83
29.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
837.59
798.63
1,128.15
960.66
Net Worth
867.42
828.46
1,157.98
990.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
930.1
782.98
856.36
691.16
yoy growth (%)
18.78
-8.56
23.9
12.02
Raw materials
0
-0.24
-2.48
0
As % of sales
0
0.03
0.28
0
Employee costs
-278.02
-242.14
-250.86
-192.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
243.54
193.31
219.77
201.7
Depreciation
-42.33
-40.13
-38.49
-31.27
Tax paid
-61.82
-62.14
-77.61
-64.45
Working capital
291.77
48.7
270.81
-70.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.78
-8.56
23.9
12.02
Op profit growth
23.04
-8.7
3.59
27.34
EBIT growth
25.76
-12.06
9.93
29.1
Net profit growth
38.53
-7.73
15.14
13.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
952.09
878.23
930.1
782.98
857.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
952.09
878.23
930.1
782.98
857.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.77
43.57
43.89
37.13
43.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
68.95
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
293.3
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
81.45
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
208.63
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,633.85
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Aroon Purie
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Kalli Purie Bhandal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeev Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
NEERA MALHOTRA
Independent Director
JAIVIR SINGH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Sabharwal
Non Executive Director
Sunil Bajaj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by T.V. Today Network Ltd
Summary
TV Today Network Limited was incorporated on December 28, 1999 and received the Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 7, 2000. TV Today Network Is an India-based company engaged in broadcasting television news channels, radio stations, newspaper publishing and other media operations in India. The company is a part of India Today Group and operates a network of TV news channel. The company comprises four news channels, namely Aaj Tak, Headlines Today, Tez and Dilli Aaj Tak. They are first Indian broadcasters to uplink from India, a 24-hour Hindu News Channel. The company is having one subsidiary, namely TV Today Network (Business) Ltd. The Company also operates radio stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata locations.On April 20, 2000, the company executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Living Media, in which news-broadcasting business of Living Media was transferred to TV Today. In the same year, it launched Aaj Tak, a 24-hour news channel providing Hindi News. This channel was declared the Best News Channel by Indian Television Academy Awards in 2001, 2002 and 2003. In March 2003, they launched the English News Channel, Headlines Today.During the year 2003-04, the company raised capital from the public aggregating to Rs 950,000,000 by fresh issue of 10,000,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a premium of Rs 90 per share. In August 2005, the company launched a new 24x7 Hindi News channel, namely Tez. Also, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, nam
Read More
The T.V. Today Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T.V. Today Network Ltd is ₹1244.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of T.V. Today Network Ltd is 12.35 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T.V. Today Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T.V. Today Network Ltd is ₹183.29 and ₹308 as of 06 Jan ‘25
T.V. Today Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.94%, 3 Years at -20.48%, 1 Year at -2.02%, 6 Month at -11.58%, 3 Month at -5.95% and 1 Month at 1.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.