T.V. Today Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.83
29.83
29.83
29.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
837.59
798.63
1,128.15
960.66
Net Worth
867.42
828.46
1,157.98
990.49
Minority Interest
Debt
33.95
34.24
31.8
17.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.16
6.32
9.21
10.32
Total Liabilities
905.53
869.02
1,198.99
1,018.14
Fixed Assets
196.5
215.48
228.67
227.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.96
1.27
1.82
1.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.1
22.77
21.17
22.62
Networking Capital
434.5
565.89
766.79
506.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
276.48
212.26
191.97
199.34
Debtor Days
75.33
92.92
Other Current Assets
384
564.63
797.89
508.85
Sundry Creditors
-101.73
-101.3
-105.53
-86.13
Creditor Days
41.41
40.15
Other Current Liabilities
-124.25
-109.7
-117.54
-115.94
Cash
249.47
63.61
180.54
260.22
Total Assets
905.53
869.02
1,198.99
1,018.14
