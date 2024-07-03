iifl-logo-icon 1
T.V. Today Network Ltd Nine Monthly Results

208.26
(-0.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

699.3

661.09

687.84

568.71

648.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

699.3

661.09

687.84

568.71

648.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.56

35.7

31.76

27.2

35.03

Total Income

727.86

696.79

719.6

595.91

683.95

Total Expenditure

632.92

551.25

490.32

419.33

479.74

PBIDT

94.94

145.54

229.28

176.58

204.21

Interest

2.58

2.5

2

1.67

2.21

PBDT

92.36

143.04

227.28

174.91

202

Depreciation

31.09

30.95

31.3

29.56

28.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

19.06

31.86

51.75

38.68

55.02

Deferred Tax

-2.71

-2.16

-1.59

11.37

6.58

Reported Profit After Tax

44.92

82.39

145.82

95.3

111.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

44.92

82.39

145.82

95.3

111.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

44.92

82.39

145.82

95.3

111.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.53

13.81

24.44

15.97

18.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

1,340

0

0

0

Equity

29.83

29.83

29.83

29.83

29.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.57

22.01

33.33

31.04

31.46

PBDTM(%)

13.2

21.63

33.04

30.75

31.12

PATM(%)

6.42

12.46

21.19

16.75

17.19

QUICKLINKS FOR T.V. Today Network Ltd

