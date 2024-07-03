T.V. Today Network Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
699.3
661.09
687.84
568.71
648.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
699.3
661.09
687.84
568.71
648.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.56
35.7
31.76
27.2
35.03
Total Income
727.86
696.79
719.6
595.91
683.95
Total Expenditure
632.92
551.25
490.32
419.33
479.74
PBIDT
94.94
145.54
229.28
176.58
204.21
Interest
2.58
2.5
2
1.67
2.21
PBDT
92.36
143.04
227.28
174.91
202
Depreciation
31.09
30.95
31.3
29.56
28.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.06
31.86
51.75
38.68
55.02
Deferred Tax
-2.71
-2.16
-1.59
11.37
6.58
Reported Profit After Tax
44.92
82.39
145.82
95.3
111.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.92
82.39
145.82
95.3
111.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.92
82.39
145.82
95.3
111.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.53
13.81
24.44
15.97
18.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
1,340
0
0
0
Equity
29.83
29.83
29.83
29.83
29.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.57
22.01
33.33
31.04
31.46
PBDTM(%)
13.2
21.63
33.04
30.75
31.12
PATM(%)
6.42
12.46
21.19
16.75
17.19
