T.V. Today Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
243.54
193.31
219.77
201.7
Depreciation
-42.33
-40.13
-38.49
-31.27
Tax paid
-61.82
-62.14
-77.61
-64.45
Working capital
291.77
48.7
270.81
-70.58
Other operating items
Operating
431.16
139.75
374.47
35.39
Capital expenditure
41.08
19.89
64.06
75.6
Free cash flow
472.24
159.64
438.53
110.99
Equity raised
1,922
1,685.43
1,406.11
1,189.08
Investing
-0.07
-0.7
-65.11
33.53
Financing
49.13
38.1
20.77
0
Dividends paid
14.91
13.43
13.42
13.42
Net in cash
2,458.2
1,895.9
1,813.73
1,347.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.