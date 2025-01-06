iifl-logo-icon 1
T.V. Today Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR T.V. Today Network Ltd

T.V. Today Netw. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

243.54

193.31

219.77

201.7

Depreciation

-42.33

-40.13

-38.49

-31.27

Tax paid

-61.82

-62.14

-77.61

-64.45

Working capital

291.77

48.7

270.81

-70.58

Other operating items

Operating

431.16

139.75

374.47

35.39

Capital expenditure

41.08

19.89

64.06

75.6

Free cash flow

472.24

159.64

438.53

110.99

Equity raised

1,922

1,685.43

1,406.11

1,189.08

Investing

-0.07

-0.7

-65.11

33.53

Financing

49.13

38.1

20.77

0

Dividends paid

14.91

13.43

13.42

13.42

Net in cash

2,458.2

1,895.9

1,813.73

1,347.03

T.V. Today Netw. : related Articles

No Record Found

