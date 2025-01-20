Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.78
-8.66
18.9
10.52
Op profit growth
22.76
-7.81
4
27.72
EBIT growth
25.44
-11.17
9.87
30.07
Net profit growth
38.03
-5.64
17.17
16.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.27
25.42
25.19
28.8
EBIT margin
26.44
25.04
25.75
27.86
Net profit margin
19.51
16.79
16.25
16.49
RoCE
22.18
20.35
27.93
30.99
RoNW
4.22
3.53
4.54
4.78
RoA
4.09
3.41
4.4
4.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.42
22.04
23.36
19.94
Dividend per share
3
2.5
22.25
2.25
Cash EPS
23.32
15.31
16.9
14.66
Book value per share
194.03
166
146.14
110.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.18
12.09
7.07
24.56
P/CEPS
15.89
17.41
9.78
33.38
P/B
1.91
1.6
1.13
4.41
EV/EBIDTA
7.15
5.7
3.34
11.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
8.21
10.21
9.62
11.28
Tax payout
-25.4
-32.09
-36.05
-32.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.78
97.77
86.23
92.23
Inventory days
0
0.25
0.58
0.82
Creditor days
-50.19
-54.44
-50.5
-64.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-93.17
-80.36
-78.05
-53.79
Net debt / equity
-0.12
-0.24
-0.13
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-0.6
-1.22
-0.55
-0.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-0.03
-0.28
-0.38
Employee costs
-29.91
-30.93
-29.28
-28.08
Other costs
-43.8
-43.61
-45.23
-42.72
