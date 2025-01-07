Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
930.1
782.98
856.36
691.16
yoy growth (%)
18.78
-8.56
23.9
12.02
Raw materials
0
-0.24
-2.48
0
As % of sales
0
0.03
0.28
0
Employee costs
-278.02
-242.14
-250.86
-192.51
As % of sales
29.89
30.92
29.29
27.85
Other costs
-407.3
-341.66
-385.11
-288.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.79
43.63
44.97
41.71
Operating profit
244.78
198.94
217.9
210.33
OPM
26.31
25.4
25.44
30.43
Depreciation
-42.33
-40.13
-38.49
-31.27
Interest expense
-2.64
-2.44
-2.82
-0.78
Other income
43.73
36.94
43.19
23.43
Profit before tax
243.54
193.31
219.77
201.7
Taxes
-61.82
-62.14
-77.61
-64.45
Tax rate
-25.38
-32.14
-35.31
-31.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
181.72
131.17
142.16
137.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-13.78
Net profit
181.72
131.17
142.16
123.47
yoy growth (%)
38.53
-7.73
15.14
13.03
NPM
19.53
16.75
16.6
17.86
