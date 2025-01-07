iifl-logo-icon 1
T.V. Today Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

210.4
(0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

930.1

782.98

856.36

691.16

yoy growth (%)

18.78

-8.56

23.9

12.02

Raw materials

0

-0.24

-2.48

0

As % of sales

0

0.03

0.28

0

Employee costs

-278.02

-242.14

-250.86

-192.51

As % of sales

29.89

30.92

29.29

27.85

Other costs

-407.3

-341.66

-385.11

-288.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.79

43.63

44.97

41.71

Operating profit

244.78

198.94

217.9

210.33

OPM

26.31

25.4

25.44

30.43

Depreciation

-42.33

-40.13

-38.49

-31.27

Interest expense

-2.64

-2.44

-2.82

-0.78

Other income

43.73

36.94

43.19

23.43

Profit before tax

243.54

193.31

219.77

201.7

Taxes

-61.82

-62.14

-77.61

-64.45

Tax rate

-25.38

-32.14

-35.31

-31.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

181.72

131.17

142.16

137.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-13.78

Net profit

181.72

131.17

142.16

123.47

yoy growth (%)

38.53

-7.73

15.14

13.03

NPM

19.53

16.75

16.6

17.86

