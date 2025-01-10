TO THE MEMBERS OF T.V. TODAY NETWORK LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

a OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of T.V. Today Network Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

a BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

a KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of Radio business (refer note 5.1 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures to assess managements evaluation w.r.t. valuation of Radio business included the following: The Company operates 3 radio stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The Company has paid Rs.71.37 crore pursuant to Grant of Permission Agreement ("the Agreement") dated May 23, 2017 signed between Ministry of Information & Broadcasting ("MIB"), Government of India and the Company for operating FM Radio Broadcasting Service. This was capitalized as License fee under Intangible assets and amortized over the license period. Gained understanding of the methodologies used by the external valuer and by management to estimate value of Radio business Impairment testing of Radio business is performed as per the policy mentioned in note 5.1 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. An impairment loss is recognized if the valuation of Radio business is lower than the net carrying value of Radio business (including Licence fee). During the year, based on the managements assessment, an impairment provision of Rs.4.92 crore (March 31,2023: Rs.9.85 crores) has been recognized in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Evaluated the external valuers competence, capabilities and objectivity This conclusion is dependent upon significant management judgements and estimations, including in respect of: Checked, on a sample basis, the accuracy and appropriateness of the input data provided by management to the external valuer such as historical performance estimated future cash flows, Terminal values and discount rates applied to future cash flows, and Considered the appropriateness of the value estimated by the external valuer based on our knowledge of the business and industry valuation of Radio business, provided by an external valuer; and therefore, is subject to an inherent risk of error. Assessed the key assumptions and input data used by management to estimate values in use based on our knowledge of the business and industry We have identified valuation of Radio business as a key audit matter in view of the significant judgements and estimates involved. Considered the potential impact of reasonably possible downside changes in these key assumptions Involved a specialist in testing the valuation of business and compared the results to managements results Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements

MOTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

a RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure II" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g); and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 19 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b) As stated in note 22(b) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes at specific table level and for direct changes to data made using certain access rights, as described in note 27 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software to be read along with aforesaid note to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004 per Yogesh Midha Partner Membership Number: 094941 UDIN: 24094941BKCYJY5473 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 17, 2024

ANNEXURE I REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Re: T.V. Today Network Limited (‘the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with the regular programme of verifying them in phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in note 4(iii) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements are in the nature of investment properties as indicated below which were acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT) Order dated July 22, 2019, are not individually held in the name of the Company, however the deed of merger has been registered by the Company on August 07, 2019.

Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Building - completed Rs.2.71 crore Mail Today Newspapers Private Limited N/A Since January 1,2017 Refer note below Building - under construction Rs.5.61 crore N/A Since January 1,2017 Refer note below

Note:

These Investment Properties were acquired through amalgamation of the newspaper business of Mail Today Newspapers Private Limited and India Today Online Private Limited with the Company. The management is in the process of transferring / registering the title deeds of these investment properties in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 26 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in

the normal course of audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to employees of the Company as follows:

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 0.03 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 0.17

(b) During the year the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to employees of the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company to that extent.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to employees where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. The Company has not granted loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company to that extent.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to its services, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, customs duty, cess, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the

Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 25 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 15.2(b) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 15.2(b) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004 per Yogesh Midha Partner Membership Number: 094941 UDIN: 24094941BKCYJY5473 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 17, 2024

ANNEXURE II TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF T.V. TODAY NETWORK LIMITED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of T.V. Today Network Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the

ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS ITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.