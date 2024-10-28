iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

T.V. Today Network Ltd Board Meeting

203.12
(0.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:59 PM

T.V. Today Netw. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting - January 9, 2025 Closure of FM Radio Broadcasting operations of the Company (comprising of three FM Radio Stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata under the frequency 104.8 FM)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202424 Sep 2024
TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company for the Quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jun 2024
TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ending on June 30 2024. Please find attached outcome for Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024. Please find attached unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202426 Mar 2024
TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ending on March 31 2024. 2. To consider and recommend the payment of final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 for approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202426 Dec 2023
TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31 2023. Please find enclosed intimation for closure of trading window. TV TODAY NETWORK LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

T.V. Today Netw.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR T.V. Today Network Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.