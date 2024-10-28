Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting - January 9, 2025 Closure of FM Radio Broadcasting operations of the Company (comprising of three FM Radio Stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata under the frequency 104.8 FM)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 24 Sep 2024

TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company for the Quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jun 2024

TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ending on June 30 2024. Please find attached outcome for Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024. Please find attached unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 26 Mar 2024

TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ending on March 31 2024. 2. To consider and recommend the payment of final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 for approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 26 Dec 2023