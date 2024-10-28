|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting - January 9, 2025 Closure of FM Radio Broadcasting operations of the Company (comprising of three FM Radio Stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata under the frequency 104.8 FM)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company for the Quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ending on June 30 2024. Please find attached outcome for Board Meeting held on August 1, 2024. Please find attached unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ending on March 31 2024. 2. To consider and recommend the payment of final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 for approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|26 Dec 2023
|TV TODAY NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31 2023. Please find enclosed intimation for closure of trading window. TV TODAY NETWORK LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.