Open₹6.23
Prev. Close₹6.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.89
Day's High₹6.23
Day's Low₹5.6
52 Week's High₹8.84
52 Week's Low₹4
Book Value₹-21.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.74
P/E11.16
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.77
11.77
11.77
11.77
Preference Capital
436.27
436.27
436.27
436.27
Reserves
-269.17
-406
-566.77
-590.68
Net Worth
178.87
42.04
-118.73
-142.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.14
1.26
124.03
85.31
yoy growth (%)
148.63
-98.97
45.38
-15.27
Raw materials
0
0
-30.1
-30.07
As % of sales
0
0
24.26
35.25
Employee costs
0
0
-34.68
-19.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.94
0.09
-59.97
-38.84
Depreciation
0
0
-12.54
-0.48
Tax paid
0
0
-38.2
13.33
Working capital
-296.1
31.13
29.67
-37.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
148.63
-98.97
45.38
-15.27
Op profit growth
2,763.34
-100.79
-71.81
107.16
EBIT growth
2,862.73
-100.45
-42.92
211.81
Net profit growth
-29.55
-34.04
284.77
198.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Shilpi Asthana
Independent Director
Manoj Agarwal
Director
NISHIKANT UPADHYAY
Independent Director
Prakash Vaghela
Director
MUKESH JINDAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Upadhyay
Director
Ronak Jatwala
Summary
Diligent Media Corporation Limited was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 17th February 2005, as a Joint Venture between Essel Group and Bhaskar Group, Indias leading media giants and began its journey with launch of Mumbai edition of Daily News Analysis (DNA), an English daily broadsheet, in July 2005. Bhaskar Group exited the JV in 2012, after which the Company was consolidated under Zee Media Corporation Limited, an Essel Group Company, as a step-down subsidiary. With the change in regulatory landscape and considering the scale achieved, the Print Media Division got demerged and consolidated independently under the Company as a part of strategic move. The Company is presently in the business of Digital Media comprising distribution of newspapers, videos, documentaries, publication, printing of books and other periodicals and photo stories.The year 2017-18, opened a new chapter of the Companys journey, with the relaunch of erstwhile franchise editions of DNA in Jaipur & Ahmedabad as independent editions in June 2017. Companys entry in regional newspaper market with launch of a Marathi weekly newspaper Zee Marathi Disha in December 2017 and listing of Companys equity shares on the Stock Exchanges in December 2017, inpursuance of a Scheme. With these launches, Company currently has 4 editions of English daily newspaper DNA (Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad), a weekly Marathi language newspaper and digital editions of these newspaper in its business portfolio.In 20
The Diligent Media Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd is ₹66.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd is 11.16 and -0.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diligent Media Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd is ₹4 and ₹8.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.10%, 3 Years at 34.18%, 1 Year at 20.80%, 6 Month at 12.27%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 19.13%.
