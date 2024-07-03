iifl-logo-icon 1
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Share Price

5.67
(-6.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

  • Open6.23
  • Day's High6.23
  • 52 Wk High8.84
  • Prev. Close6.04
  • Day's Low5.6
  • 52 Wk Low 4
  • Turnover (lac)8.89
  • P/E11.16
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-21.27
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

6.23

Prev. Close

6.04

Turnover(Lac.)

8.89

Day's High

6.23

Day's Low

5.6

52 Week's High

8.84

52 Week's Low

4

Book Value

-21.27

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.74

P/E

11.16

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Sep, 2024

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.16%

Non-Promoter- 4.00%

Institutions: 4.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.77

11.77

11.77

11.77

Preference Capital

436.27

436.27

436.27

436.27

Reserves

-269.17

-406

-566.77

-590.68

Net Worth

178.87

42.04

-118.73

-142.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.14

1.26

124.03

85.31

yoy growth (%)

148.63

-98.97

45.38

-15.27

Raw materials

0

0

-30.1

-30.07

As % of sales

0

0

24.26

35.25

Employee costs

0

0

-34.68

-19.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.94

0.09

-59.97

-38.84

Depreciation

0

0

-12.54

-0.48

Tax paid

0

0

-38.2

13.33

Working capital

-296.1

31.13

29.67

-37.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

148.63

-98.97

45.38

-15.27

Op profit growth

2,763.34

-100.79

-71.81

107.16

EBIT growth

2,862.73

-100.45

-42.92

211.81

Net profit growth

-29.55

-34.04

284.77

198.57

No Record Found

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Diligent Media Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Shilpi Asthana

Independent Director

Manoj Agarwal

Director

NISHIKANT UPADHYAY

Independent Director

Prakash Vaghela

Director

MUKESH JINDAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Upadhyay

Director

Ronak Jatwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diligent Media Corporation Ltd

Summary

Diligent Media Corporation Limited was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 17th February 2005, as a Joint Venture between Essel Group and Bhaskar Group, Indias leading media giants and began its journey with launch of Mumbai edition of Daily News Analysis (DNA), an English daily broadsheet, in July 2005. Bhaskar Group exited the JV in 2012, after which the Company was consolidated under Zee Media Corporation Limited, an Essel Group Company, as a step-down subsidiary. With the change in regulatory landscape and considering the scale achieved, the Print Media Division got demerged and consolidated independently under the Company as a part of strategic move. The Company is presently in the business of Digital Media comprising distribution of newspapers, videos, documentaries, publication, printing of books and other periodicals and photo stories.The year 2017-18, opened a new chapter of the Companys journey, with the relaunch of erstwhile franchise editions of DNA in Jaipur & Ahmedabad as independent editions in June 2017. Companys entry in regional newspaper market with launch of a Marathi weekly newspaper Zee Marathi Disha in December 2017 and listing of Companys equity shares on the Stock Exchanges in December 2017, inpursuance of a Scheme. With these launches, Company currently has 4 editions of English daily newspaper DNA (Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad), a weekly Marathi language newspaper and digital editions of these newspaper in its business portfolio.In 20
Company FAQs

What is the Diligent Media Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Diligent Media Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd is ₹66.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd is 11.16 and -0.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diligent Media Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd is ₹4 and ₹8.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd?

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.10%, 3 Years at 34.18%, 1 Year at 20.80%, 6 Month at 12.27%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 19.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diligent Media Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.17 %
Institutions - 4.00 %
Public - 33.83 %

