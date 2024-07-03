Summary

Diligent Media Corporation Limited was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 17th February 2005, as a Joint Venture between Essel Group and Bhaskar Group, Indias leading media giants and began its journey with launch of Mumbai edition of Daily News Analysis (DNA), an English daily broadsheet, in July 2005. Bhaskar Group exited the JV in 2012, after which the Company was consolidated under Zee Media Corporation Limited, an Essel Group Company, as a step-down subsidiary. With the change in regulatory landscape and considering the scale achieved, the Print Media Division got demerged and consolidated independently under the Company as a part of strategic move. The Company is presently in the business of Digital Media comprising distribution of newspapers, videos, documentaries, publication, printing of books and other periodicals and photo stories.The year 2017-18, opened a new chapter of the Companys journey, with the relaunch of erstwhile franchise editions of DNA in Jaipur & Ahmedabad as independent editions in June 2017. Companys entry in regional newspaper market with launch of a Marathi weekly newspaper Zee Marathi Disha in December 2017 and listing of Companys equity shares on the Stock Exchanges in December 2017, inpursuance of a Scheme. With these launches, Company currently has 4 editions of English daily newspaper DNA (Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad), a weekly Marathi language newspaper and digital editions of these newspaper in its business portfolio.In 20

