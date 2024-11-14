Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Diligent Media Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended (Q2) Financial Year 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Approval of Un-audited financial results for the Q2 and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Diligent Media Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Q1 June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Diligent Media Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company scheduled on May 30 2024 Approval of Annual Audited Financial Results for the Q4 and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024