|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Diligent Media Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended (Q2) Financial Year 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Approval of Un-audited financial results for the Q2 and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Diligent Media Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Q1 June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Diligent Media Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company scheduled on May 30 2024 Approval of Annual Audited Financial Results for the Q4 and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Diligent Media Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for The Third Quarter (Q3) and nine months period ended December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023- 24 Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.