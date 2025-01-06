Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.94
0.09
-59.97
-38.84
Depreciation
0
0
-12.54
-0.48
Tax paid
0
0
-38.2
13.33
Working capital
-296.1
31.13
29.67
-37.77
Other operating items
Operating
-293.15
31.22
-81.05
-63.76
Capital expenditure
-273.89
-78.48
313.49
24.01
Free cash flow
-567.04
-47.25
232.43
-39.75
Equity raised
-1,090.12
-903.63
30.83
45.26
Investing
0
0
-436.27
436.27
Financing
-427.25
86.14
777.38
436.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,084.42
-864.74
604.38
878.05
