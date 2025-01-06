iifl-logo-icon 1
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.67
(-6.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Diligent Media Corporation Ltd

Diligent Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.94

0.09

-59.97

-38.84

Depreciation

0

0

-12.54

-0.48

Tax paid

0

0

-38.2

13.33

Working capital

-296.1

31.13

29.67

-37.77

Other operating items

Operating

-293.15

31.22

-81.05

-63.76

Capital expenditure

-273.89

-78.48

313.49

24.01

Free cash flow

-567.04

-47.25

232.43

-39.75

Equity raised

-1,090.12

-903.63

30.83

45.26

Investing

0

0

-436.27

436.27

Financing

-427.25

86.14

777.38

436.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,084.42

-864.74

604.38

878.05

