Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.81
(2.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.14

1.26

124.03

85.31

yoy growth (%)

148.63

-98.97

45.38

-15.27

Raw materials

0

0

-30.1

-30.07

As % of sales

0

0

24.26

35.25

Employee costs

0

0

-34.68

-19.77

As % of sales

0

0

27.96

23.18

Other costs

-0.3

-1.16

-71.72

-79.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.7

92.15

57.82

93.46

Operating profit

2.84

0.09

-12.47

-44.28

OPM

90.29

7.84

-10.06

-51.9

Depreciation

0

0

-12.54

-0.48

Interest expense

0

0

-38.03

-0.4

Other income

0.09

0

3.08

6.32

Profit before tax

2.94

0.09

-59.97

-38.84

Taxes

0

0

-38.2

13.33

Tax rate

0

0

63.69

-34.32

Minorities and other

-48.55

-64.85

0

0

Adj. profit

-45.61

-64.75

-98.17

-25.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-45.61

-64.75

-98.17

-25.51

yoy growth (%)

-29.55

-34.04

284.77

198.57

NPM

-1,448.66

-5,112.86

-79.15

-29.9

