|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.14
1.26
124.03
85.31
yoy growth (%)
148.63
-98.97
45.38
-15.27
Raw materials
0
0
-30.1
-30.07
As % of sales
0
0
24.26
35.25
Employee costs
0
0
-34.68
-19.77
As % of sales
0
0
27.96
23.18
Other costs
-0.3
-1.16
-71.72
-79.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.7
92.15
57.82
93.46
Operating profit
2.84
0.09
-12.47
-44.28
OPM
90.29
7.84
-10.06
-51.9
Depreciation
0
0
-12.54
-0.48
Interest expense
0
0
-38.03
-0.4
Other income
0.09
0
3.08
6.32
Profit before tax
2.94
0.09
-59.97
-38.84
Taxes
0
0
-38.2
13.33
Tax rate
0
0
63.69
-34.32
Minorities and other
-48.55
-64.85
0
0
Adj. profit
-45.61
-64.75
-98.17
-25.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-45.61
-64.75
-98.17
-25.51
yoy growth (%)
-29.55
-34.04
284.77
198.57
NPM
-1,448.66
-5,112.86
-79.15
-29.9
