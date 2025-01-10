iifl-logo-icon 1
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

6.99
(9.91%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.77

11.77

11.77

11.77

Preference Capital

436.27

436.27

436.27

436.27

Reserves

-269.17

-406

-566.77

-590.68

Net Worth

178.87

42.04

-118.73

-142.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

178.88

42.06

-118.73

-142.64

Fixed Assets

0.2

0.33

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.78

48.74

109.87

109.86

Networking Capital

171.38

-9.62

-230.27

-252.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0.18

Inventory Days

20.86

Sundry Debtors

12.32

9.63

12.74

15.74

Debtor Days

1,824.47

Other Current Assets

319.88

167.4

80.56

79.2

Sundry Creditors

-3.13

-4.96

-4.38

-5.96

Creditor Days

690.84

Other Current Liabilities

-157.69

-181.7

-319.19

-341.7

Cash

0.52

2.62

1.68

0.03

Total Assets

178.88

42.06

-118.72

-142.65

Diligent Media : related Articles

No Record Found

