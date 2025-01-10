Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.77
11.77
11.77
11.77
Preference Capital
436.27
436.27
436.27
436.27
Reserves
-269.17
-406
-566.77
-590.68
Net Worth
178.87
42.04
-118.73
-142.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
178.88
42.06
-118.73
-142.64
Fixed Assets
0.2
0.33
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.78
48.74
109.87
109.86
Networking Capital
171.38
-9.62
-230.27
-252.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0.18
Inventory Days
20.86
Sundry Debtors
12.32
9.63
12.74
15.74
Debtor Days
1,824.47
Other Current Assets
319.88
167.4
80.56
79.2
Sundry Creditors
-3.13
-4.96
-4.38
-5.96
Creditor Days
690.84
Other Current Liabilities
-157.69
-181.7
-319.19
-341.7
Cash
0.52
2.62
1.68
0.03
Total Assets
178.88
42.06
-118.72
-142.65
