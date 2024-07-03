Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Summary

Diligent Media Corporation Limited was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 17th February 2005, as a Joint Venture between Essel Group and Bhaskar Group, Indias leading media giants and began its journey with launch of Mumbai edition of Daily News Analysis (DNA), an English daily broadsheet, in July 2005. Bhaskar Group exited the JV in 2012, after which the Company was consolidated under Zee Media Corporation Limited, an Essel Group Company, as a step-down subsidiary. With the change in regulatory landscape and considering the scale achieved, the Print Media Division got demerged and consolidated independently under the Company as a part of strategic move. The Company is presently in the business of Digital Media comprising distribution of newspapers, videos, documentaries, publication, printing of books and other periodicals and photo stories.The year 2017-18, opened a new chapter of the Companys journey, with the relaunch of erstwhile franchise editions of DNA in Jaipur & Ahmedabad as independent editions in June 2017. Companys entry in regional newspaper market with launch of a Marathi weekly newspaper Zee Marathi Disha in December 2017 and listing of Companys equity shares on the Stock Exchanges in December 2017, inpursuance of a Scheme. With these launches, Company currently has 4 editions of English daily newspaper DNA (Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad), a weekly Marathi language newspaper and digital editions of these newspaper in its business portfolio.In 2017-18, the restructuring was affected through a Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation, following the Print Media business carried on by the Company, its erstwhile Holding Company, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) and other Print Media subsidiaries of ZMCL viz. Mediavest India Private Limited (Mediavest) and Pri-Media Services Private Limited (Pri-Media) was consolidated under, and vested with, the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation following the approval from Mumbai Bench of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), vide an Order dated June 8, 2017. As per the said Scheme, the Print Media Undertaking of Zee Media Corporation Limited including the equity investment of ZMCL in Mediavest India Private Limited and Pri-Media Services Private Limited got merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2017. As a result of merger, the entire Print Media business comprising of Printing & Publication of DNA Newspaper and Marathi Magazine Zee Marathi Disha along with Digital News Media business was vested with the Company. As per the Scheme and in consideration of the Demerger of Print Media Undertaking, the Company had issued and allotted on October 9, 2017, an aggregate of 11,77,08,018 Equity Shares of Re.1 each to the Shareholders of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) in the ratio of 1 Equity Share of Re 1/- each of the Company for every 4 Equity Shares of Re 1/- held in Zee Media Corporation Limited.The Company stopped their printing and publication business since October, 2019. DNA Hindi Edition was newly launched in 2022-23.