Summary

HT Media Ltd is Indias second largest print media company in terms of circulation of daily newspaper. Their flagship brand, Hindustan Times is one of the most well recognized media brands in India. The company is the subsidiary of the Hindustan Times Ltd.The Company publishes Hindustan Times, an English daily, and Mint, a Business paper daily except on Sunday and undertakes commercial printing jobs. The Company is also engaged into the business of providing entertainment, radio broadcast and all other related activities through its Radio Stations operating under brand name Fever 104, Fever and Radio Nasha. The digital business of the Company comprises of various online platforms such as shine.com, etc.HT Media Ltd was incorporated on December 3, 2002 as a going concern basis. With effect from July 1, 2003, the media business comprising of the entire printing and publishing undertakings of HTL expect the Printing Business at New Delhi was transferred to the HT Media Ltd. Due to this transfer, Searchlight Publishing House Ltd became a subsidiary of HT Media Ltd. The printing undertaking of HTL at New Delhi was subsequently acquired by the company through a separate agreement on October 2, 2004.In Feb 2007, HT Media entered into an equal partner joint venture with Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd for launching a daily tabloid named Metro Now targeted towards the youth in the city of Delhi. In February 2007, the company entered the business news genre with the launch of the business news

