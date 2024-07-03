SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹23.6
Prev. Close₹23.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.67
Day's High₹23.69
Day's Low₹22.31
52 Week's High₹36.9
52 Week's Low₹22.16
Book Value₹30.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)524.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.26
46.25
46.25
46.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
684.66
803.48
1,079.75
1,097.47
Net Worth
730.92
849.73
1,126
1,143.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
528.1
1,243.33
1,388.65
1,432.04
yoy growth (%)
-57.52
-10.46
-3.02
-4.45
Raw materials
-84.76
-284.63
-298.45
-351.56
As % of sales
16.04
22.89
21.49
24.54
Employee costs
-179.81
-272.2
-261.9
-327.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-142.65
14.9
264.87
64.18
Depreciation
-90.9
-113.45
-96.74
-97.47
Tax paid
54.09
-9.91
-37.08
-2.68
Working capital
-51.16
-37.21
171.55
-80.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.52
-10.46
-3.02
-4.45
Op profit growth
-201.2
-52.41
164.92
-59.6
EBIT growth
-181.77
-64.61
134.1
-40.83
Net profit growth
-69.39
-224.35
247.48
-34.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,694.72
1,711.1
1,500.38
1,117.29
2,082.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,694.72
1,711.1
1,500.38
1,117.29
2,082.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
191.61
153.78
177.47
213.83
227.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Editorial Direct
Shobhana Bhartia
Non Executive Director
Priyavrat Bhartia
Independent Director
Vivek Mehra
Managing Director & CEO
Praveen Someshwar
Non Executive Director
Shamit Bhartia
Independent Director
P S Jayakumar
Independent Director
Rashmi Verma
Independent Director
Sandeep Singhal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manhar Kapoor
Independent Director
Ashwani Windlass
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by H T Media Ltd
Summary
HT Media Ltd is Indias second largest print media company in terms of circulation of daily newspaper. Their flagship brand, Hindustan Times is one of the most well recognized media brands in India. The company is the subsidiary of the Hindustan Times Ltd.The Company publishes Hindustan Times, an English daily, and Mint, a Business paper daily except on Sunday and undertakes commercial printing jobs. The Company is also engaged into the business of providing entertainment, radio broadcast and all other related activities through its Radio Stations operating under brand name Fever 104, Fever and Radio Nasha. The digital business of the Company comprises of various online platforms such as shine.com, etc.HT Media Ltd was incorporated on December 3, 2002 as a going concern basis. With effect from July 1, 2003, the media business comprising of the entire printing and publishing undertakings of HTL expect the Printing Business at New Delhi was transferred to the HT Media Ltd. Due to this transfer, Searchlight Publishing House Ltd became a subsidiary of HT Media Ltd. The printing undertaking of HTL at New Delhi was subsequently acquired by the company through a separate agreement on October 2, 2004.In Feb 2007, HT Media entered into an equal partner joint venture with Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd for launching a daily tabloid named Metro Now targeted towards the youth in the city of Delhi. In February 2007, the company entered the business news genre with the launch of the business news
Read More
The H T Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H T Media Ltd is ₹524.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of H T Media Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H T Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H T Media Ltd is ₹22.16 and ₹36.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
H T Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.83%, 3 Years at -7.35%, 1 Year at -16.53%, 6 Month at -15.36%, 3 Month at -7.09% and 1 Month at -3.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.