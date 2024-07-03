iifl-logo-icon 1
H T Media Ltd Share Price

22.53
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open23.6
  • Day's High23.69
  • 52 Wk High36.9
  • Prev. Close23.58
  • Day's Low22.31
  • 52 Wk Low 22.16
  • Turnover (lac)39.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value30.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)524.38
  • Div. Yield0
H T Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

23.6

Prev. Close

23.58

Turnover(Lac.)

39.67

Day's High

23.69

Day's Low

22.31

52 Week's High

36.9

52 Week's Low

22.16

Book Value

30.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

524.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

H T Media Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

H T Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

H T Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 29.33%

Custodian: 0.62%

Share Price

H T Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.26

46.25

46.25

46.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

684.66

803.48

1,079.75

1,097.47

Net Worth

730.92

849.73

1,126

1,143.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

528.1

1,243.33

1,388.65

1,432.04

yoy growth (%)

-57.52

-10.46

-3.02

-4.45

Raw materials

-84.76

-284.63

-298.45

-351.56

As % of sales

16.04

22.89

21.49

24.54

Employee costs

-179.81

-272.2

-261.9

-327.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-142.65

14.9

264.87

64.18

Depreciation

-90.9

-113.45

-96.74

-97.47

Tax paid

54.09

-9.91

-37.08

-2.68

Working capital

-51.16

-37.21

171.55

-80.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.52

-10.46

-3.02

-4.45

Op profit growth

-201.2

-52.41

164.92

-59.6

EBIT growth

-181.77

-64.61

134.1

-40.83

Net profit growth

-69.39

-224.35

247.48

-34.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,694.72

1,711.1

1,500.38

1,117.29

2,082.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,694.72

1,711.1

1,500.38

1,117.29

2,082.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

191.61

153.78

177.47

213.83

227.06

H T Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT H T Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Editorial Direct

Shobhana Bhartia

Non Executive Director

Priyavrat Bhartia

Independent Director

Vivek Mehra

Managing Director & CEO

Praveen Someshwar

Non Executive Director

Shamit Bhartia

Independent Director

P S Jayakumar

Independent Director

Rashmi Verma

Independent Director

Sandeep Singhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manhar Kapoor

Independent Director

Ashwani Windlass

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by H T Media Ltd

Summary

HT Media Ltd is Indias second largest print media company in terms of circulation of daily newspaper. Their flagship brand, Hindustan Times is one of the most well recognized media brands in India. The company is the subsidiary of the Hindustan Times Ltd.The Company publishes Hindustan Times, an English daily, and Mint, a Business paper daily except on Sunday and undertakes commercial printing jobs. The Company is also engaged into the business of providing entertainment, radio broadcast and all other related activities through its Radio Stations operating under brand name Fever 104, Fever and Radio Nasha. The digital business of the Company comprises of various online platforms such as shine.com, etc.HT Media Ltd was incorporated on December 3, 2002 as a going concern basis. With effect from July 1, 2003, the media business comprising of the entire printing and publishing undertakings of HTL expect the Printing Business at New Delhi was transferred to the HT Media Ltd. Due to this transfer, Searchlight Publishing House Ltd became a subsidiary of HT Media Ltd. The printing undertaking of HTL at New Delhi was subsequently acquired by the company through a separate agreement on October 2, 2004.In Feb 2007, HT Media entered into an equal partner joint venture with Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd for launching a daily tabloid named Metro Now targeted towards the youth in the city of Delhi. In February 2007, the company entered the business news genre with the launch of the business news
Company FAQs

What is the H T Media Ltd share price today?

The H T Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of H T Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H T Media Ltd is ₹524.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of H T Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of H T Media Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of H T Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H T Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H T Media Ltd is ₹22.16 and ₹36.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of H T Media Ltd?

H T Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.83%, 3 Years at -7.35%, 1 Year at -16.53%, 6 Month at -15.36%, 3 Month at -7.09% and 1 Month at -3.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of H T Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of H T Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.51 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 29.34 %

