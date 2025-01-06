iifl-logo-icon 1
H T Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.53
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

H T Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-142.65

14.9

264.87

64.18

Depreciation

-90.9

-113.45

-96.74

-97.47

Tax paid

54.09

-9.91

-37.08

-2.68

Working capital

-51.16

-37.21

171.55

-80.02

Other operating items

Operating

-230.62

-145.67

302.6

-115.98

Capital expenditure

-66.77

129.96

89.19

545.13

Free cash flow

-297.39

-15.71

391.8

429.15

Equity raised

2,353.87

3,175.45

3,182.44

3,157.61

Investing

-56.05

-818.89

-20.3

2.05

Financing

806.83

1,798.62

1,999.16

1,782.4

Dividends paid

0

0

9.31

9.3

Net in cash

2,807.26

4,139.47

5,562.4

5,380.53

