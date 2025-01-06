H T Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-142.65
14.9
264.87
64.18
Depreciation
-90.9
-113.45
-96.74
-97.47
Tax paid
54.09
-9.91
-37.08
-2.68
Working capital
-51.16
-37.21
171.55
-80.02
Other operating items
Operating
-230.62
-145.67
302.6
-115.98
Capital expenditure
-66.77
129.96
89.19
545.13
Free cash flow
-297.39
-15.71
391.8
429.15
Equity raised
2,353.87
3,175.45
3,182.44
3,157.61
Investing
-56.05
-818.89
-20.3
2.05
Financing
806.83
1,798.62
1,999.16
1,782.4
Dividends paid
0
0
9.31
9.3
Net in cash
2,807.26
4,139.47
5,562.4
5,380.53
