|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
528.1
1,243.33
1,388.65
1,432.04
yoy growth (%)
-57.52
-10.46
-3.02
-4.45
Raw materials
-84.76
-284.63
-298.45
-351.56
As % of sales
16.04
22.89
21.49
24.54
Employee costs
-179.81
-272.2
-261.9
-327.95
As % of sales
34.04
21.89
18.86
22.9
Other costs
-369.99
-581.31
-607.22
-669.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.06
46.75
43.72
46.72
Operating profit
-106.46
105.19
221.08
83.44
OPM
-20.15
8.46
15.92
5.82
Depreciation
-90.9
-113.45
-96.74
-97.47
Interest expense
-45.87
-103.45
-69.6
-78.68
Other income
100.58
126.61
210.13
156.89
Profit before tax
-142.65
14.9
264.87
64.18
Taxes
54.09
-9.91
-37.08
-2.68
Tax rate
-37.91
-66.51
-13.99
-4.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-88.56
4.99
227.79
61.5
Exceptional items
7.21
-270.78
-14.05
0
Net profit
-81.35
-265.79
213.74
61.51
yoy growth (%)
-69.39
-224.35
247.48
-34.17
NPM
-15.4
-21.37
15.39
4.29
