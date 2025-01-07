iifl-logo-icon 1
H T Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.73
(0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

528.1

1,243.33

1,388.65

1,432.04

yoy growth (%)

-57.52

-10.46

-3.02

-4.45

Raw materials

-84.76

-284.63

-298.45

-351.56

As % of sales

16.04

22.89

21.49

24.54

Employee costs

-179.81

-272.2

-261.9

-327.95

As % of sales

34.04

21.89

18.86

22.9

Other costs

-369.99

-581.31

-607.22

-669.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.06

46.75

43.72

46.72

Operating profit

-106.46

105.19

221.08

83.44

OPM

-20.15

8.46

15.92

5.82

Depreciation

-90.9

-113.45

-96.74

-97.47

Interest expense

-45.87

-103.45

-69.6

-78.68

Other income

100.58

126.61

210.13

156.89

Profit before tax

-142.65

14.9

264.87

64.18

Taxes

54.09

-9.91

-37.08

-2.68

Tax rate

-37.91

-66.51

-13.99

-4.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-88.56

4.99

227.79

61.5

Exceptional items

7.21

-270.78

-14.05

0

Net profit

-81.35

-265.79

213.74

61.51

yoy growth (%)

-69.39

-224.35

247.48

-34.17

NPM

-15.4

-21.37

15.39

4.29

