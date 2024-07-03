H T Media Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
423.75
378.51
464.41
442.9
393.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
423.75
378.51
464.41
442.9
393.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.53
48.59
62.84
43.56
33.46
Total Income
479.28
427.1
527.25
486.46
427.45
Total Expenditure
446.55
419.75
493.8
458.12
459.21
PBIDT
32.73
7.35
33.45
28.34
-31.76
Interest
17.79
16.93
19.86
20.93
19.59
PBDT
14.94
-9.58
13.59
7.41
-51.35
Depreciation
24.33
26.76
30.5
28.85
29.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-3.06
-8.75
-16.6
-6.3
-24.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.33
-27.59
-0.31
-15.14
-56.95
Minority Interest After NP
1.26
-2.09
-1.56
-2.01
-6.64
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.59
-25.5
1.25
-13.13
-50.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-30.75
0
-31.58
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.59
-25.5
32
-13.13
-18.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.33
-1.1
0.05
-0.57
-2.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.55
46.55
46.55
46.55
46.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.72
1.94
7.2
6.39
-8.06
PBDTM(%)
3.52
-2.53
2.92
1.67
-13.03
PATM(%)
-1.49
-7.28
-0.06
-3.41
-14.45
