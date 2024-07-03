iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

H T Media Ltd Quarterly Results

22.73
(0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

423.75

378.51

464.41

442.9

393.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

423.75

378.51

464.41

442.9

393.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.53

48.59

62.84

43.56

33.46

Total Income

479.28

427.1

527.25

486.46

427.45

Total Expenditure

446.55

419.75

493.8

458.12

459.21

PBIDT

32.73

7.35

33.45

28.34

-31.76

Interest

17.79

16.93

19.86

20.93

19.59

PBDT

14.94

-9.58

13.59

7.41

-51.35

Depreciation

24.33

26.76

30.5

28.85

29.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-3.06

-8.75

-16.6

-6.3

-24.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.33

-27.59

-0.31

-15.14

-56.95

Minority Interest After NP

1.26

-2.09

-1.56

-2.01

-6.64

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.59

-25.5

1.25

-13.13

-50.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-30.75

0

-31.58

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.59

-25.5

32

-13.13

-18.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.33

-1.1

0.05

-0.57

-2.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.55

46.55

46.55

46.55

46.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.72

1.94

7.2

6.39

-8.06

PBDTM(%)

3.52

-2.53

2.92

1.67

-13.03

PATM(%)

-1.49

-7.28

-0.06

-3.41

-14.45

H T Media: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR H T Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.