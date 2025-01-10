H T Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.26
46.25
46.25
46.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
684.66
803.48
1,079.75
1,097.47
Net Worth
730.92
849.73
1,126
1,143.58
Minority Interest
Debt
801.72
758.64
746.02
758.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.74
51.63
0
39.96
Total Liabilities
1,577.38
1,660
1,872.02
1,941.79
Fixed Assets
587.93
707.57
803.52
893.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
467.39
565.09
738.06
759.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
152.8
137.25
153.65
183.64
Networking Capital
317.93
197.83
119.69
59.41
Inventories
127.48
92.89
76.13
88.02
Inventory Days
60.83
Sundry Debtors
236.54
225.49
173.81
132.04
Debtor Days
91.26
Other Current Assets
401.62
374.56
400.26
382.55
Sundry Creditors
-183.3
-199.43
-165.27
-168.75
Creditor Days
116.63
Other Current Liabilities
-264.41
-295.68
-365.24
-374.45
Cash
51.33
52.26
57.1
46.25
Total Assets
1,577.38
1,660
1,872.02
1,941.79
