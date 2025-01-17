Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.91
-10.29
-4.31
-1.97
Op profit growth
-182.06
-62.21
33.97
-7.56
EBIT growth
-124.39
-62.79
29.59
6.98
Net profit growth
-67.44
-170.84
80.42
-1.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-11.09
7.17
17.03
12.16
EBIT margin
-4.24
9.23
22.26
16.43
Net profit margin
-6.34
-10.33
13.09
6.94
RoCE
-1.35
5
13.17
11.15
RoNW
-0.83
-2.31
3.21
1.97
RoA
-0.5
-1.4
1.93
1.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.65
-14.83
15.52
10.44
Dividend per share
0
0
0.4
0.4
Cash EPS
-9.02
-17.34
7.99
1.97
Book value per share
90.61
93.46
110.32
96.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.84
-0.67
4.86
7.1
P/CEPS
-2.3
-0.57
9.44
37.58
P/B
0.22
0.1
0.68
0.76
EV/EBIDTA
13.35
2.81
4.61
5.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-0.87
3.64
5.46
Tax payout
-43.9
-50.28
-19.49
-21.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
109.27
64.1
51.65
51.93
Inventory days
46.34
23.14
21.78
23.53
Creditor days
-83.94
-60.12
-70.75
-70.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.84
-1.96
-6.4
-4.23
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.38
0.39
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-5.78
5.47
2.54
3.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.33
-26.81
-28.22
-28.39
Employee costs
-29.49
-20.51
-21.87
-23.79
Other costs
-58.26
-45.49
-32.87
-35.63
