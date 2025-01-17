iifl-logo-icon 1
H T Media Ltd Key Ratios

22.38
(3.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.91

-10.29

-4.31

-1.97

Op profit growth

-182.06

-62.21

33.97

-7.56

EBIT growth

-124.39

-62.79

29.59

6.98

Net profit growth

-67.44

-170.84

80.42

-1.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-11.09

7.17

17.03

12.16

EBIT margin

-4.24

9.23

22.26

16.43

Net profit margin

-6.34

-10.33

13.09

6.94

RoCE

-1.35

5

13.17

11.15

RoNW

-0.83

-2.31

3.21

1.97

RoA

-0.5

-1.4

1.93

1.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.65

-14.83

15.52

10.44

Dividend per share

0

0

0.4

0.4

Cash EPS

-9.02

-17.34

7.99

1.97

Book value per share

90.61

93.46

110.32

96.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.84

-0.67

4.86

7.1

P/CEPS

-2.3

-0.57

9.44

37.58

P/B

0.22

0.1

0.68

0.76

EV/EBIDTA

13.35

2.81

4.61

5.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-0.87

3.64

5.46

Tax payout

-43.9

-50.28

-19.49

-21.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

109.27

64.1

51.65

51.93

Inventory days

46.34

23.14

21.78

23.53

Creditor days

-83.94

-60.12

-70.75

-70.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.84

-1.96

-6.4

-4.23

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.38

0.39

0.44

Net debt / op. profit

-5.78

5.47

2.54

3.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.33

-26.81

-28.22

-28.39

Employee costs

-29.49

-20.51

-21.87

-23.79

Other costs

-58.26

-45.49

-32.87

-35.63

No Record Found

