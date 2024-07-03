H T Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,230.31
1,269.7
1,079.48
768.22
1,637.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,230.31
1,269.7
1,079.48
768.22
1,637.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.24
98.34
142.69
164.57
166.78
Total Income
1,358.55
1,368.04
1,222.17
932.79
1,804.64
Total Expenditure
1,334.97
1,369.35
1,075.29
913.21
1,699.59
PBIDT
23.58
-1.31
146.88
19.58
105.05
Interest
58.96
59.65
39.76
43.69
78.16
PBDT
-35.38
-60.96
107.12
-24.11
26.89
Depreciation
88.71
100.37
102.86
103.36
136.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-1.85
8.01
11.03
31.44
Deferred Tax
-32.49
73.85
-9.83
-57.4
14.8
Reported Profit After Tax
-91.6
-233.33
6.08
-81.1
-155.83
Minority Interest After NP
-9.22
-18.69
2.86
2.99
15.48
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-81.85
-212.33
1.07
-86.73
-171.31
Extra-ordinary Items
-31.58
0
0
0
-136.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-50.27
-212.33
1.07
-86.73
-35.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.54
-9.18
0.05
-3.76
-7.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.55
46.55
46.55
46.55
46.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.91
-0.1
13.6
2.54
6.41
PBDTM(%)
-2.87
-4.8
9.92
-3.13
1.64
PATM(%)
-7.44
-18.37
0.56
-10.55
-9.51
