H T Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

22.79
(0.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,230.31

1,269.7

1,079.48

768.22

1,637.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,230.31

1,269.7

1,079.48

768.22

1,637.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

128.24

98.34

142.69

164.57

166.78

Total Income

1,358.55

1,368.04

1,222.17

932.79

1,804.64

Total Expenditure

1,334.97

1,369.35

1,075.29

913.21

1,699.59

PBIDT

23.58

-1.31

146.88

19.58

105.05

Interest

58.96

59.65

39.76

43.69

78.16

PBDT

-35.38

-60.96

107.12

-24.11

26.89

Depreciation

88.71

100.37

102.86

103.36

136.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-1.85

8.01

11.03

31.44

Deferred Tax

-32.49

73.85

-9.83

-57.4

14.8

Reported Profit After Tax

-91.6

-233.33

6.08

-81.1

-155.83

Minority Interest After NP

-9.22

-18.69

2.86

2.99

15.48

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-81.85

-212.33

1.07

-86.73

-171.31

Extra-ordinary Items

-31.58

0

0

0

-136.12

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-50.27

-212.33

1.07

-86.73

-35.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.54

-9.18

0.05

-3.76

-7.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.55

46.55

46.55

46.55

46.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.91

-0.1

13.6

2.54

6.41

PBDTM(%)

-2.87

-4.8

9.92

-3.13

1.64

PATM(%)

-7.44

-18.37

0.56

-10.55

-9.51

