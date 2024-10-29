|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|HT Media Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resignation of Shri Praveen Someshwar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 28 February, 2025
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Intimation regarding recommendation by the Board of Directors with respect to appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company is attached.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08 May 2024 is enclosed herewith. Details regarding acquisition is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith. Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached Appointment of Shri Ashwani Windlass as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
