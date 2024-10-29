Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

HT Media Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resignation of Shri Praveen Someshwar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 28 February, 2025

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Intimation regarding recommendation by the Board of Directors with respect to appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company is attached.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08 May 2024 is enclosed herewith. Details regarding acquisition is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024