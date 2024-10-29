iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

H T Media Ltd Board Meeting

22.04
(1.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:12 AM

H T Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 202511 Jan 2025
HT Media Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resignation of Shri Praveen Someshwar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 28 February, 2025
Board Meeting29 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September, 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Intimation regarding recommendation by the Board of Directors with respect to appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company is attached.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08 May 2024 is enclosed herewith. Details regarding acquisition is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
HT MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith. Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached Appointment of Shri Ashwani Windlass as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

H T Media: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR H T Media Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.