Summary

Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL), a publisher company was born in July, 1975 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Jagran Prakashan Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Jagran Prakashan Private Limited to Jagran Prakashan Limited with effect from 1st April, 1989. JPLs birth was the pet project of the Indian freedom fighter Late Shri Puran Chandra Gupta. The Company is engaging in printing and publishing of newspapers, magazines, journals and media related businesses. The other activities of the Company comprises outdoor advertising business, event management and activation services and digital business. The parent of the Company is Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited.The Company had acquired the publication rights of Dainik Jagran, Kanpur, Dainik Jagran, Gorakhpur, Daily Action, Kanpur and a monthly magazine Kanchan Prabha, Kanpur. The plant and machinery required for publication of newspapers and magazines were also acquired by the way of a lease agreement in the year 1975. During the year 1979, JPL had launched the Lucknow Edition of Dainik Jagran and in the year 1986, launched the Agra edition of the same. . For the various purpose, the company had launched its website under the name of www.jagran.com in the year 1997. During March of the year 2000, the company had executed the separate business purchase agreements with Jagran Prakashan (Delhi) Private Limited (JPDPL), Jagran Prakashan (Varanasi) Private Limited (JPVPL), Rohilkhand P

Read More