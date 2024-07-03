SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹83.97
Prev. Close₹83.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.26
Day's High₹84.75
Day's Low₹83.59
52 Week's High₹129.5
52 Week's Low₹82
Book Value₹77.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,826.12
P/E7.49
EPS11.19
Divi. Yield5.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.99
52.99
62.19
55.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,550.19
1,308.47
1,599.79
1,437.66
Net Worth
1,603.18
1,361.46
1,661.98
1,493.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,401.23
1,133.36
1,772.24
1,897.94
yoy growth (%)
23.63
-36.04
-6.62
-0.11
Raw materials
-408.58
-300.21
-581.03
-636.91
As % of sales
29.15
26.48
32.78
33.55
Employee costs
-288.15
-296.3
-329.62
-294.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
319.28
194.81
288.29
400.79
Depreciation
-60.16
-68.56
-83.67
-82.35
Tax paid
-76.59
-48.66
-26
-134.77
Working capital
30.04
-125.04
32.59
-23.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.63
-36.04
-6.62
-0.11
Op profit growth
40.29
-32.16
-19.95
-11.02
EBIT growth
55.45
-27.75
-25.17
-14.8
Net profit growth
83.23
-48.32
-1.4
-15.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,933.91
1,856.17
1,615.95
1,289.18
2,097.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,933.91
1,856.17
1,615.95
1,289.18
2,097.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
90.5
144.62
72.69
52.24
32.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mahendra Mohan Gupta
Whole Time Director
Dhirendra Mohan Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Gupta
Whole-time Director
Shailesh Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sunil Gupta
Whole Time Director
SANDEEP GUPTA
Whole-time Director
Satish Chandra Mishra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Devendra Mohan Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shailendra Mohan Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divya Rupchand Karani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailendra Swarup
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikram Sakhuja
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Amit Jaiswal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anita Nayyar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hormusji N Cama
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kemisha Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pramod Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shaalin Tandon
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tarun Sawhney
Reports by Jagran Prakashan Ltd
Summary
Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL), a publisher company was born in July, 1975 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Jagran Prakashan Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Jagran Prakashan Private Limited to Jagran Prakashan Limited with effect from 1st April, 1989. JPLs birth was the pet project of the Indian freedom fighter Late Shri Puran Chandra Gupta. The Company is engaging in printing and publishing of newspapers, magazines, journals and media related businesses. The other activities of the Company comprises outdoor advertising business, event management and activation services and digital business. The parent of the Company is Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited.The Company had acquired the publication rights of Dainik Jagran, Kanpur, Dainik Jagran, Gorakhpur, Daily Action, Kanpur and a monthly magazine Kanchan Prabha, Kanpur. The plant and machinery required for publication of newspapers and magazines were also acquired by the way of a lease agreement in the year 1975. During the year 1979, JPL had launched the Lucknow Edition of Dainik Jagran and in the year 1986, launched the Agra edition of the same. . For the various purpose, the company had launched its website under the name of www.jagran.com in the year 1997. During March of the year 2000, the company had executed the separate business purchase agreements with Jagran Prakashan (Delhi) Private Limited (JPDPL), Jagran Prakashan (Varanasi) Private Limited (JPVPL), Rohilkhand P
Read More
The Jagran Prakashan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd is ₹1826.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jagran Prakashan Ltd is 7.49 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagran Prakashan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagran Prakashan Ltd is ₹82 and ₹129.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jagran Prakashan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.03%, 3 Years at 10.49%, 1 Year at -18.99%, 6 Month at -8.83%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -3.67%.
