Jagran Prakashan Ltd Share Price

83.9
(-0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open83.97
  • Day's High84.75
  • 52 Wk High129.5
  • Prev. Close83.97
  • Day's Low83.59
  • 52 Wk Low 82
  • Turnover (lac)18.26
  • P/E7.49
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value77.42
  • EPS11.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,826.12
  • Div. Yield5.97
Jagran Prakashan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

83.97

Prev. Close

83.97

Turnover(Lac.)

18.26

Day's High

84.75

Day's Low

83.59

52 Week's High

129.5

52 Week's Low

82

Book Value

77.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,826.12

P/E

7.49

EPS

11.19

Divi. Yield

5.97

Jagran Prakashan Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jagran Prakashan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jagran Prakashan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.99%

Non-Promoter- 11.59%

Institutions: 11.59%

Non-Institutions: 19.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jagran Prakashan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.99

52.99

62.19

55.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,550.19

1,308.47

1,599.79

1,437.66

Net Worth

1,603.18

1,361.46

1,661.98

1,493.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,401.23

1,133.36

1,772.24

1,897.94

yoy growth (%)

23.63

-36.04

-6.62

-0.11

Raw materials

-408.58

-300.21

-581.03

-636.91

As % of sales

29.15

26.48

32.78

33.55

Employee costs

-288.15

-296.3

-329.62

-294.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

319.28

194.81

288.29

400.79

Depreciation

-60.16

-68.56

-83.67

-82.35

Tax paid

-76.59

-48.66

-26

-134.77

Working capital

30.04

-125.04

32.59

-23.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.63

-36.04

-6.62

-0.11

Op profit growth

40.29

-32.16

-19.95

-11.02

EBIT growth

55.45

-27.75

-25.17

-14.8

Net profit growth

83.23

-48.32

-1.4

-15.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,933.91

1,856.17

1,615.95

1,289.18

2,097.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,933.91

1,856.17

1,615.95

1,289.18

2,097.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

90.5

144.62

72.69

52.24

32.27

Jagran Prakashan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mahendra Mohan Gupta

Whole Time Director

Dhirendra Mohan Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Gupta

Whole-time Director

Shailesh Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sunil Gupta

Whole Time Director

SANDEEP GUPTA

Whole-time Director

Satish Chandra Mishra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Devendra Mohan Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shailendra Mohan Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Divya Rupchand Karani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailendra Swarup

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikram Sakhuja

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Amit Jaiswal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anita Nayyar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hormusji N Cama

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kemisha Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pramod Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shaalin Tandon

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tarun Sawhney

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Summary

Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL), a publisher company was born in July, 1975 as a Private Limited Company under the name of Jagran Prakashan Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Jagran Prakashan Private Limited to Jagran Prakashan Limited with effect from 1st April, 1989. JPLs birth was the pet project of the Indian freedom fighter Late Shri Puran Chandra Gupta. The Company is engaging in printing and publishing of newspapers, magazines, journals and media related businesses. The other activities of the Company comprises outdoor advertising business, event management and activation services and digital business. The parent of the Company is Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited.The Company had acquired the publication rights of Dainik Jagran, Kanpur, Dainik Jagran, Gorakhpur, Daily Action, Kanpur and a monthly magazine Kanchan Prabha, Kanpur. The plant and machinery required for publication of newspapers and magazines were also acquired by the way of a lease agreement in the year 1975. During the year 1979, JPL had launched the Lucknow Edition of Dainik Jagran and in the year 1986, launched the Agra edition of the same. . For the various purpose, the company had launched its website under the name of www.jagran.com in the year 1997. During March of the year 2000, the company had executed the separate business purchase agreements with Jagran Prakashan (Delhi) Private Limited (JPDPL), Jagran Prakashan (Varanasi) Private Limited (JPVPL), Rohilkhand P
Company FAQs

What is the Jagran Prakashan Ltd share price today?

The Jagran Prakashan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagran Prakashan Ltd is ₹1826.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jagran Prakashan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jagran Prakashan Ltd is 7.49 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jagran Prakashan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagran Prakashan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagran Prakashan Ltd is ₹82 and ₹129.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jagran Prakashan Ltd?

Jagran Prakashan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.03%, 3 Years at 10.49%, 1 Year at -18.99%, 6 Month at -8.83%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -3.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jagran Prakashan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jagran Prakashan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.00 %
Institutions - 11.60 %
Public - 19.40 %

