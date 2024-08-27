The Board has recommended the payment of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 5 each per Equity share of the face value ofINR 2/- (Rupees Two only) each. Record date intimation for the purpose of Final Dividend. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, September 13, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)