Jagran Prakashan Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
446.51
444.12
509.64
510.96
458.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
446.51
444.12
509.64
510.96
458.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.08
23.26
24.01
26.68
18.09
Total Income
473.58
467.38
533.65
537.65
476.82
Total Expenditure
378.98
378.6
484.41
406.21
386.8
PBIDT
94.6
88.78
49.25
131.44
90.02
Interest
5.27
5.56
7.82
6.26
6.16
PBDT
89.34
83.22
41.43
125.18
83.87
Depreciation
26.99
25.66
29.03
28.1
27.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.23
18.69
31.41
12.8
15.3
Deferred Tax
8.47
-2.17
-25.04
10.8
-0.27
Reported Profit After Tax
41.65
41.03
6.03
73.48
41.52
Minority Interest After NP
-1.32
-0.14
-16.87
-0.32
-0.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
42.97
41.17
22.89
73.8
42.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
42.97
41.17
22.89
73.8
42.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.97
1.89
1.05
3.39
1.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.53
43.53
43.53
43.53
43.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.18
19.99
9.66
25.72
19.62
PBDTM(%)
20
18.73
8.12
24.49
18.28
PATM(%)
9.32
9.23
1.18
14.38
9.05
