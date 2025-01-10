Jagran Prakashan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.99
52.99
62.19
55.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,550.19
1,308.47
1,599.79
1,437.66
Net Worth
1,603.18
1,361.46
1,661.98
1,493.3
Minority Interest
Debt
128.39
327.39
316.26
277.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
105.95
94.52
91.62
99.41
Total Liabilities
1,837.52
1,783.37
2,069.86
1,869.72
Fixed Assets
527.76
549.39
637.57
660.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
944.15
1,061.78
1,084.56
905.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.32
3.54
1.38
2.8
Networking Capital
187.9
123.44
217.13
222.53
Inventories
47.63
83.82
80.23
50.66
Inventory Days
20.89
16.31
Sundry Debtors
388.33
361.29
337.86
339.12
Debtor Days
88
109.21
Other Current Assets
131.52
117.04
107.66
126.02
Sundry Creditors
-145.52
-145.01
-117.4
-81.3
Creditor Days
30.58
26.18
Other Current Liabilities
-234.06
-293.7
-191.22
-211.97
Cash
175.39
45.22
129.21
78.88
Total Assets
1,837.52
1,783.37
2,069.85
1,869.71
