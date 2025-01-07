Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,401.23
1,133.36
1,772.24
1,897.94
yoy growth (%)
23.63
-36.04
-6.62
-0.11
Raw materials
-408.58
-300.21
-581.03
-636.91
As % of sales
29.15
26.48
32.78
33.55
Employee costs
-288.15
-296.3
-329.62
-294.03
As % of sales
20.56
26.14
18.59
15.49
Other costs
-347.66
-282.51
-486.67
-498.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.81
24.92
27.46
26.27
Operating profit
356.81
254.32
374.91
468.36
OPM
25.46
22.44
21.15
24.67
Depreciation
-60.16
-68.56
-83.67
-82.35
Interest expense
-27.61
-28.33
-20.57
-12
Other income
50.24
37.39
17.62
26.78
Profit before tax
319.28
194.81
288.29
400.79
Taxes
-76.59
-48.66
-26
-134.77
Tax rate
-23.98
-24.97
-9.02
-33.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
242.69
146.15
262.28
266.01
Exceptional items
5.64
-10.62
0
0
Net profit
248.34
135.53
262.28
266.01
yoy growth (%)
83.23
-48.32
-1.4
-15.83
NPM
17.72
11.95
14.79
14.01
