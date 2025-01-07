iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagran Prakashan Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.06
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:14:40 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,401.23

1,133.36

1,772.24

1,897.94

yoy growth (%)

23.63

-36.04

-6.62

-0.11

Raw materials

-408.58

-300.21

-581.03

-636.91

As % of sales

29.15

26.48

32.78

33.55

Employee costs

-288.15

-296.3

-329.62

-294.03

As % of sales

20.56

26.14

18.59

15.49

Other costs

-347.66

-282.51

-486.67

-498.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.81

24.92

27.46

26.27

Operating profit

356.81

254.32

374.91

468.36

OPM

25.46

22.44

21.15

24.67

Depreciation

-60.16

-68.56

-83.67

-82.35

Interest expense

-27.61

-28.33

-20.57

-12

Other income

50.24

37.39

17.62

26.78

Profit before tax

319.28

194.81

288.29

400.79

Taxes

-76.59

-48.66

-26

-134.77

Tax rate

-23.98

-24.97

-9.02

-33.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

242.69

146.15

262.28

266.01

Exceptional items

5.64

-10.62

0

0

Net profit

248.34

135.53

262.28

266.01

yoy growth (%)

83.23

-48.32

-1.4

-15.83

NPM

17.72

11.95

14.79

14.01

