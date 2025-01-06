iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagran Prakashan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

81.45
(-3.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Jagran Prakashan FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

319.28

194.81

288.29

400.79

Depreciation

-60.16

-68.56

-83.67

-82.35

Tax paid

-76.59

-48.66

-26

-134.77

Working capital

30.04

-125.04

32.59

-23.8

Other operating items

Operating

212.57

-47.45

211.19

159.86

Capital expenditure

-10.56

4.4

128.3

222.95

Free cash flow

202.01

-43.05

339.49

382.81

Equity raised

2,795.65

2,617

2,506.18

2,888.19

Investing

179.54

337.98

-34.26

-155.85

Financing

51.71

111.47

141.16

-65.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

93.42

Net in cash

3,228.92

3,023.4

2,952.58

3,143.46

Jagran Prakashan : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.