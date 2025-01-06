Jagran Prakashan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
319.28
194.81
288.29
400.79
Depreciation
-60.16
-68.56
-83.67
-82.35
Tax paid
-76.59
-48.66
-26
-134.77
Working capital
30.04
-125.04
32.59
-23.8
Other operating items
Operating
212.57
-47.45
211.19
159.86
Capital expenditure
-10.56
4.4
128.3
222.95
Free cash flow
202.01
-43.05
339.49
382.81
Equity raised
2,795.65
2,617
2,506.18
2,888.19
Investing
179.54
337.98
-34.26
-155.85
Financing
51.71
111.47
141.16
-65.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
93.42
Net in cash
3,228.92
3,023.4
2,952.58
3,143.46
