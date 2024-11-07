Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding the Board Meeting of Jagran Prakashan Limited to be held on 07th November 2024 The Company has informed the exchanges regarding the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Jagran Prakashan Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jagran Prakashan Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, August 10, 2024 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jagran Prakashan Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to inter-alia: 1. Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Consider and recommend the proposal for the payment of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:45 P.M. has, inter-alia considered and approved the following: The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee, along with the Auditors Report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

