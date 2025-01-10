To the Members of Jagran Prakashan Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jagran Prakashan Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute

of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw your attention to Note 25(v) of the standalone financial statements, which describes a petition under Sections 241, 242 and 244 of the Companies Act, 2013 filed by certain promoter and promoter group members against the other promoters and promoter group members of the Company, which is pending with the National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT). As stated in the said note, the management at present does not expect any impact of this matter on the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report :

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability of Trade Receivables Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Notes 5(b) and 31 of the standalone financial statements) • Obtained an understanding of the internal processes for evaluating the recoverability of trade receivables including collection process and the allowances for impaired trade receivables. The standalone financial statements of the Company includes trade receivable of Rs 38,833.43 lakhs as at March 31,2024, net of allowances for impairment amounting to Rs 10,151.82 lakhs. • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of relevant internal controls relating to recoverability of trade receivables including collection process and the calculation of the allowance for such trade receivables. Management estimated the level of expected losses, by assessing future cash flows for each group of trade receivables based on twelve month rolling historical credit loss experience by tenure and applying to the receivables held at year end. The impact of economic factors both current and future is considered in assessing the likelihood of recovery from customers. This matter was identified as a key audit matter due to the involvement of significant management judgement. • Evaluated reasonableness of the method and assumptions and judgements used by the management with respect to recoverability of trade receivables. • Assessed the profile of trade receivables and the economic environment applicable to these debtors. • Evaluated the simplified approach applied by the Company to identify lifetime expected credit losses. In doing so, obtained the schedule of receivables ageing, enquired into aged balances and assessed managements explanation for collectability. Also tested the managements working for provision for expected credit losses. • Verified receipts from debtors subsequent to the financial year-end relating to trade receivable balances as at March 31, 2024 with bank statements and relevant underlying documentation for selected samples. • Reviewed the accuracy of managements judgement by comparing historical provisions against actual write-off. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the presentation and disclosures made in the standalone financial Statements. Based on the procedures as mentioned above managements assessment regarding the recoverability of trade receivables appears to be reasonable. Revenue Recognition as per Ind AS 115 Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Note 15 of the standalone financial statements) • We evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the relevant controls with respect to revenue recognition. The Companys revenue for the year ended March 31, 2024 is Rs 164,067.31 lakhs. The Company recognises revenue from sale of products and services in accordance with the accounting principles prescribed under Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with customers. • We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policy in line with Ind AS 115. Revenue is recognised when the company satisfies a performance obligation by transferring control of the products or services being provided to the customer. The control in respect of revenue from advertisement is considered transferred when advertisement is published in the newspaper, revenue from newspapers and magazines when they are dispatched which coincides with transfer of control of products to the customer, revenue from services of outdoor activities is recognised as and when the control of products or service is transferred to the customer being the time over which advertisement is displayed and revenue from event management and activation services is recognised when the control of products or service is transferred to the customer being the time over which, the event is completed. • We performed substantive testing of revenue transactions on a sample basis, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents which included contracts with the customers, release orders, customer purchase orders and customer acknowledgments, as applicable. Revenue is measured at the transaction price, which is consideration, received or receivable, net of trade discounts, volume rebates, and taxes or duties collected. • We assessed the different types of performance obligations agreed by the Company with its customers to evaluate the timing of revenue recognition in respect of various revenue streams. We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter as revenue is significant to the standalone financial statements and considering the extent of audit effort involved. • We tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded, before and after the financial year end date, by testing the underlying invoices and customer acknowledgements, as applicable. • We examined, on a sample basis, credit notes issued after the year end, wherever applicable to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financial period. • We have tested a sample of revenue adjustment manual journal entries recorded by the Company to identify unusual items, if any. Based on the above procedures performed, no significant exception was noted by us in the revenue recognised by the Company during the year. Assessment of impairment of investment in subsidiaries and associates Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Note 4 of the standalone financial statements) The Companys investment in subsidiaries and associates. • Understood and evaluated the process and controls designed and implemented by the Management to assess the potential impairment of investments in subsidiaries and associates. The market capitalisation of one subsidiary, Music Broadcast Limited("MBL") fluctuated during the year and was lower than the carrying amount of its net assets for part of the year. This reduction in market capitalization triggered the requirement to assess the need for recognition of potential impairment loss. • Assessed appropriateness of determination of cash generating unit (CGU) in line with the requirements of Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets considering the nature of the operations of MBL, MIL and Leet respectively. Also, another subsidiary, Midday Infomedia Limited(MIL) has been in continuous operating losses in past years and just turned profitable in the current year indicating the requirement to assess the carrying value of the investment in MIL for potential impairment. • Involvement of the auditors expert and evaluation of the appropriateness of the key assumptions underlying the cash flow projections including growth and discount rates used within the discounted cash flow model with specific focus on forecast revenue compared to readily available market information and underlying macroeconomic factors. Additionally, the carrying value of investment of one of the associates of the Company, Leet OOH Media Private Limited(Leet), was more than Companys share in the net assets of these associates indicating potential impairment. • Performed sensitivity analysis on the projections by varying key assumptions, within reasonably foreseeable range. The management has used discounted cash flow models to assess the value in use of its investments in the above- mentioned subsidiaries and the associate which require use of significant judgement in respect of certain key inputs like determining an appropriate discount rate, future cash flows etc. • Comparison of carrying value of the net assets with the estimated cash flows determined by the management for entities respectively. Based on the managements assessment and future forecast of business conditions, the recoverable amount of these investments are higher than their carrying value, and accordingly no impairment provision has been recognized in this regard. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies in respect of impairment assessment of the investments. We considered this a key audit matter since significant judgement and management estimates were involved around impairment assessment. • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, no significant exception was noted by us in the assessment of impairment of investment in subsidiaries and associate performed by the management.

Other Information

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 , taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2024 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contract. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024. Refer Note 35 to standalone financial statements.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 36(xiii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 36(xiii) to the standalone financial statements;)

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 36(xiv) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 36(xiv) to the standalone financial statements) ; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

16. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 15(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jagran Prakashan Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Jagran Prakashan Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

7 Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jagran Prakashan Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 36(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) included in property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and investment property to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Building located at 2, Sarvodaya Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh 94.33 Yogendra Mohan Gupta HUF, Mahendra Mohan Gupta HUF, Dhirendra Mohan Gupta HUF, Devendra Mohan Gupta HUF, Shailendra Mohan Gupta HUF, Sanjay Gupta HUF, Sandeep Gupta HUF Yes From July 1975 Building has been constructed on land taken on lease by the Company vide agreement to lease (renewal) dated June 8, 2021. Building located at Plot no. 23, Civil Lines, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh 61.73 Smt. Saroja Gupta, Smt. Vijaya Gupta, Smt. Raj Gupta, Smt. Rajni Gupta Yes From July 1975 Building has been constructed on land taken on lease by the Company vide agreement to lease (renewal) dated June 8, 2021. Building located at Jagran office, Deval Chaur, Rampur Road, Haldwani 94.02 Sandeep Gupta Yes From July 31, 2004 Building has been constructed on land taken on lease by the Company vide agreement to lease (renewal) dated June 8, 2021. Building located at Plot No. 57 A-3, Meera Bai Marg, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 21.80 Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Yogendra Mohan Gupta, Devendra Mohan Gupta Yes From September 22, 1995 Building has been constructed on land taken on lease by the Company vide Building Property Development Agreement dated September 22, 1995. Freehold land located at D-140, Saket, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, measuring 835.40 square meter 6.3 Jagran Limited No From April 1, 2000 The title deed is in the name of Jagran Limited, whose running business was taken over by Jagran Prakashan Limited on April 1, 2000 on lock, stock and barrel basis, pursuant to the business purchase agreement dated July 5, 2000. Building on freehold land located at D-140, Saket, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, measuring 835.40 square meter 75.47 Jagran Limited No From April 1,2000 Freehold land and building located at Plot no. 918 to 922, Municipal No. 76/64, Industrial area, Saharanpur Road, Patel Nagar, Dehradun, measuring 1924.20 square meter 429.69 Jagran Limited No From April 1,2000 Freehold land located at Shivpuri Link Road, Chirwai Naka, Ward - 59, Zone-13 Gwalior, M adhya Pradesh, measuring 1.045 hectare 17.49 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme The title deed is in the name of Naidunia News and Network Private Limited. The name of this entity was later changed to Naidunia Media Private Limited. Subsequently, the name was changed to Naidunia Media Limited pursuant to change of name on conversion to a public limited Company on March 28, 2012 as per the fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. The print business of Naidunia Media Limited was demerged and transferred to Jagran Prakashan Limited under the scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date April 1, 2012, in accordance with the order dated January 16, 2013 of the Honble High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Building on freehold land located at Shivpuri Link Road, Chirwai Naka, Ward -59, Zone- 13 Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 127.36 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme Building on leasehold land located at Plot No. 51, Nagjhiri, Industrial Area, Dewas Road, Ujjain, measuring 10,000 square feet 74.82 Naidunia Media Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme The lease deed is in the name of Naidunia Media Private Limited. Subsequently, the name was changed to Naidunia Media Limited pursuant to change of name on conversion to a public limited Company on March 28, 2012 as per the fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. The print business of Naidunia Media Limited was demerged and transferred to Jagran Prakashan Limited under the scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date April 1, 2012, in accordance with the order dated January 16, 2013 of the Honble High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Building on leasehold land located at Plot No. 12, 13, 14 in front of BEC Fertilizer, Industrial Area, Sirgitti, Bilaspur, measuring 30,000 square feet 102.56 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme The lease deed is in the name of Naidunia News and Network Private Limited. The name of this entity was later changed to Naidunia Media Private Limited. Subsequently, the name was changed to Naidunia Media Limited pursuant to change of name on conversion to a public limited Company on March 28, 2012 as per the fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. The print business of Naidunia Media Limited was demerged and transferred to Jagran Prakashan Limited under the scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date April 1, 2012, in accordance with the order dated January 16, 2013 of the Honble High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Building on leasehold land located at Plot No. 23/4 and 23/5, Sector D, Industrial area, Govindpura, Bhopal, measuring 45,000 square feet 126.10 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme Building on leasehold land located at Plot No. 90, Industrial Estate, Richhai, Jabalpur, measuring 60,000 square feet 110.20 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme Freehold land located at survey No. 1195, Mahalgaon, Jhansi road colony, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, measuring the 15,750 square feet 347.85 Naidunia Media Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme The title deed is in the name ofNaidunia Media Limited. Subsequently, the print business of Naidunia Media Limited was demerged and transferred to Jagran Prakashan Limited under the scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date April 1, 2012, in accordance with the order dated January 16, 2013 of the Honble High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Apartment No. CS1/1902, CS1/1903, CS1/1904 and CM01/1904 at 19th floor, Tower CS01 and CM01, Capetown, Sector 74, Noida, measuring 5,395 square feet in total 275.96 Supertech Limited No From May 25, 2017 Property agreement and possession letters were executed in the name of Jagran Prakashan Limited, however, the registration of the property has not been done. Eco Village -1 , Tower -G 1, Flat No.-G 1-1403, Noida (West) measuring 2364 square feet 71.97 Supertech Limited No From March 1, 2019 Property agreement and allotment letter were executed in the name of Jagran Prakashan Limited, however, the registration of the property has not been done. Apartment No. 1503-A, at 1 5th floor Prosperity Tower - B, Sikka Karmic Greens, Plot no. GH- 1/C Sector-78, Noida, measuring 4,350 square feet. 65.69 G. S. Promoters Private Limited No From December 22, 2017 Property agreement and possession letter were executed in the name of Jagran Prakashan Limited, however, the registration of the property has not been done. Supertech Eco Citi, Unit No. O-2001 and O-2101 located at GH- 03, Sector-137, Noida measuring 2590 square feet in total 145.04 Investors Clinic Infratech Private Limited No From August 29, 2017 Property agreement and possession letter were executed in the name of Jagran Prakashan Limited, however, the registration of the property has not been done. Amrapali Platinum, Flat No. E-2503, Floor - 25 Sector - 119, Noida, measuring 1000 square feet. 44.82 Creative Thinks Media Private Limited No From April 01, 2017 Property agreement and possession letter were executed in the name of Jagran Prakashan Limited, however, the registration of the property has not been done. Amrapali Golf Homes, Flat No. B5-2005, GH- 02, Sector 4, Greater Noida, measuring 1425 square feet. 49.37 Amarapali group No From December 15, 2022 Property agreement and possession letter were executed in the name of Jagran Prakashan Limited, however, the registration of the property has not been done. Leasehold land located at Plot No. 1/1, Rajbandha Maidan, Raipur, measuring 10,000 square feet 18.48 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme The lease deed is in the name of Naidunia Media Private Limited. Subsequently, the name was changed to Naidunia Media Limited pursuant to change of name on conversion to a public limited Company on March 28, 2012 as per the fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh. The print business of Naidunia Media Limited was demerged and transferred to Jagran Prakashan Limited under the scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date April 1, 2012, in accordance with the order dated January 16, 2013 of the Honble High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Leasehold land located at Plot No. 51, Nagjhiri, Industrial Area, Dewas Road, Ujjain, measuring 10,000 square feet 25.04 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme Leasehold land located at Plot No. 12, 13, 14. In front of BEC Fertilizer, Industrial Area, Sirgitti, Bilaspur, measuring 30,000 square feet 3.08 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme The lease deed is in the name of Naidunia News and Network Private Limited. The name of this entity was later changed to Naidunia Media Private Limited. Subsequently, the name was changed to Naidunia Media Limited pursuant to change of name on conversion to a public limited Company on March 28, 2012 as per the fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, M ad hya Pradesh. The print business of Naidunia Media Limited was demerged and transferred to Jagran Prakashan Limited under the scheme of arrangement under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date April 1, 2012, in accordance with the order dated January 16, 2013 of the Honble High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Leasehold land located at Plot No. 23/4 & 23/5, Sector D, Industrial area, Govindpura, Bhopal, measuring 45,000 square feet 15.54 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme Leasehold land located at Plot No. 90, Industrial estate, Richhai, Jabalpur, measuring 60,000 square feet 1.35 Naidunia News and Network Private Limited No From April 1,2012, appointed date as per the approved scheme Freehold land located at Khasra no. 208, Gram Sonakpur, Kanth Road, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, measuring 1.00 acre 7.34 Rohilkhand Publication Private Limited No From January 1, 2001, appointed date as per the approved scheme The title deed is in the name of Rohilkhand Publication Private Limited which was subsequently amalgamated with the Jagran Prakashan Limited as per the scheme of amalgamation under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date January 1, 2001, in accordance with the order dated April 24, 2002 of the Honble High Court of Allahabad. Building on freehold land located at Khasra no. 208, Gram Sonakpur, Kanth Road, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, measuring 1.00 acre 161.33 Rohilkhand Publication Private Limited No From January 1, 2001, appointed date as per the approved scheme Freehold land and Building located at Plot No. 21 bearing Property No. 629/1 (adjoining shed No. 14-B and 20-B), Industrial Estate, Hisar, Haryana, measuring 1502.66 square yards 12.20 Jagran Prakashan (Delhi) Private Limited No From January 1, 2001, appointed date as per the approved scheme The title deed is in the name of Jagran Prakashan (Delhi) Private Limited which was subsequently amalgamated with Jagran Prakashan Limited as per the scheme of amalgamation under the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from the appointed date January 1, 2001, in accordance with the order dated April 24, 2002 of the Honble High Court of Allahabad. Building constructed on leasehold land located at Plot No. 7P and Plot No. 8, Tatisilwai Phase 1, Industrial area, Ranchi, measuring 36,590.40 square feet in total 114.81 Land is owned by Ranchi Industrial Area Development Authority (RIADA) No From July 14, 2012 The Company had constructed a building on leasehold land. Subsequently, there was a dispute between the Company and Ranchi Industrial Area Development Authority (RIADA) regarding the leasehold rights for the leasehold land and additional consideration of 44.93 Lakhs was demanded by RIADA in respect thereof. This litigation is pending adjudication at the Honble High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi. Based on the legal advice obtained by the Company, and in view of the present status of the case, the management believes that the Company has strong chances of success in the above- mentioned case.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account. (Also, refer Note 36(vi) to the standalone financial statements)

iii. (a) The Company has not made investments in any company/ firms /Limited Liability Partnerships, not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, to companies / firms / Limited Liability Partnerships/ other parties other than unsecured loan to 668 employees, stood guarantee for one company, not provided security to companies / firms/ Limited Liability Partnerships/ other parties. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below:

Guarantees Loans Amount in Rs Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others (employees) - 392.61 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiaries 2,145.00 - - Others (employees) - 226.62

(Also, refer Note 5(c) and 28 to the standalone financial statements)

(b) In respect of the aforesaid guarantees and loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the aforementioned loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which have fallen due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) There were no loans which were granted during the year, including to promoters/ related parties that were repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, duty of customs, duty, cess, goods and services tax, professional tax and labour welfare fund, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, goods and services tax, professional tax, duty of customs and labour welfare fund which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of income tax referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount () Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 89.64* A.Y 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

* Net of 22.41 Lakhs paid under protest in earlier years.

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (Also refer Note 36(vii) to the standalone financial statements)

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

xi. (b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi

Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xiv. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer note 36(xi) to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)

(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has transferred the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing project/(s) to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. (Also, refer Note 22(b) to the standalone financial statements)

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.