SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹0.84
Prev. Close₹0.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.86
Day's Low₹0.84
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-75.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
35
35
35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-298.67
116.71
169.23
Net Worth
-263.67
151.71
204.23
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.86
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
306.1
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.81
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
214.2
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,678.9
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin Sontakke
Director (Finance)
David Kunder
Director (Technical)
Satish Bhagwat
Director
Anil Agashe
Director (Production)
Santosh Dhankude
Director
Nandkishor Lahoti
Director
Niranjan Phadake
Summary
Blue Bird (India) Ltd is a Note Books manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Student Books / Exercise Books, Printing and Publication of books, trading of paper and Commercial Printing etc. They are also engaged in construction activity. They sell their products through a network of approximately 600 dealers and distributors. Their manufacturing units are located at Pune in Maharashtra and Tumkur in Karnataka. Blue Bird (India) Ltd was incorporated on July 23, 1999 as a private limited company with the name Anil Apporv Printers & Manufacturers Pvt Ltd. In the year 2003, the company shifted their manufacturing set up from Dhayari, Pune to the new factory situated at Gorhekhurd, Pune. They installed fully automatic sewing machine imported from Germany.In February 2005, the name of the company was changed from Anil Apporv Printers & Manufacturers Pvt Ltd to Blue Bird (India) Pvt Ltd. In March 2005, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Blue Bird (India) Ltd. During the year, the company installed fully automatic 20 clamp Perfect Binder and Box File Manufacturing Machinery from Germany. Also, they executed first export order to Kenya.During the year 2007-08, the company forayed into construction activity. The company started two new manufacturing facilities at Bangalore, Karnataka and Indore, Madhya Pradesh on leased premises. They were was allotted 20 acre land by Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Kendra Niga
