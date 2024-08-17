iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Bird India Ltd Share Price

0.84
(-4.55%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Blue Bird India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

0.84

Prev. Close

0.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.86

Day's Low

0.84

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-75.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Blue Bird India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Blue Bird (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Blue Bird (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.85%

Non-Promoter- 3.43%

Institutions: 3.42%

Non-Institutions: 51.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Bird India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

35

35

35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-298.67

116.71

169.23

Net Worth

-263.67

151.71

204.23

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Blue Bird India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.86

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

306.1

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.81

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

214.2

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,678.9

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blue Bird India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin Sontakke

Director (Finance)

David Kunder

Director (Technical)

Satish Bhagwat

Director

Anil Agashe

Director (Production)

Santosh Dhankude

Director

Nandkishor Lahoti

Director

Niranjan Phadake

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Bird India Ltd

Summary

Blue Bird (India) Ltd is a Note Books manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Student Books / Exercise Books, Printing and Publication of books, trading of paper and Commercial Printing etc. They are also engaged in construction activity. They sell their products through a network of approximately 600 dealers and distributors. Their manufacturing units are located at Pune in Maharashtra and Tumkur in Karnataka. Blue Bird (India) Ltd was incorporated on July 23, 1999 as a private limited company with the name Anil Apporv Printers & Manufacturers Pvt Ltd. In the year 2003, the company shifted their manufacturing set up from Dhayari, Pune to the new factory situated at Gorhekhurd, Pune. They installed fully automatic sewing machine imported from Germany.In February 2005, the name of the company was changed from Anil Apporv Printers & Manufacturers Pvt Ltd to Blue Bird (India) Pvt Ltd. In March 2005, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Blue Bird (India) Ltd. During the year, the company installed fully automatic 20 clamp Perfect Binder and Box File Manufacturing Machinery from Germany. Also, they executed first export order to Kenya.During the year 2007-08, the company forayed into construction activity. The company started two new manufacturing facilities at Bangalore, Karnataka and Indore, Madhya Pradesh on leased premises. They were was allotted 20 acre land by Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Kendra Niga
QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Bird India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

