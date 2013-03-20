Blue Bird India Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
BLUE BIRD (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
BLUE BIRD (INDIA) LIMITED.
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Blue Bird (India) Limited, as
at March 31, 2011 and the Profit end Loss Account for the year ended on
that date annexed thereto and cashflow statement for the year ended on that
date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
Management. Our responsibility to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether financial statements are
free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting, the statement are disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principle used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (4A) of section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956, we annex hereto, a statement on the matters
specified in paragraph 4 of the said order.
2) Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b) In Our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept
by the Company so far at, appears from our examination of those books;
c) The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with by this report
ore in agreement with the books of account of the Company.
d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with
by this report or# in compliance with accounting standards referred to in
section 211 (3C) of the Companies Act, 1956;
e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, and
taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that, none of the
directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2011 from being appointed as a
director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, Subject to Annexure Auditors Report.
a) note/no. 2 regarding verification and valuation off Inventories.
b) note no. 4 regarding credit assessment of Debtors and recovery of
debtors.
c) note no 7 regarding reasonableness of Internal Audit system.
d) note no. 11 regarding accounts prepared on going concern bath, tint the
company confident of revival after implementation of CDR proposal despite
cash loss and insect received from a lender and a few creditors u/s 433 and
434 of the Companies Act, 1956.
e) note no. 16 regarding estimated written off debtors, and
f) note no.3 of Significant Accounting Policies regarding Inventories, the
said accounts read with Notes to accounts give the information required by
the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles, generally accepted in
India:
(i) In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at March 31, 2011.
(ii) In the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
(iii) In the case of the Cash flow statement of the cash flows of the
company for the year ended on that date.
For M/s Khandelwal Gandhi & Asso.
Firm Regn. No.113047W
Chartered Accountants
CA Rajendra P Gujarathi
Partner
Membership No.046337
Place: Pune
Date : June 30, 2011.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date on the accounts for
the year ended March 31, 2011 of Blue Bird (India) Limited)
1) a) The Company has maintained proper computerised records showing full
particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed
assets.
b) As informed to us, major fixed assets (Land, Buildings and Plant &
Machinery) of the Company have only been physically verified by the
Management during the year. The company has formulated a policy of
verification of land, Buildings and Plant and Machinery once in a year and
of other assets once in two years. No material discrepancies were
reportedly noticed by the management on such verification.
c) The company has not disposed off any part of fixed assets during the
year.
2) a) As informed to us, the inventory of the company has once been
physically verified by the management during the year.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures for physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are not reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of
the company and nature of its business.
c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has maintained proper records of its inventories and
discrepancies noticed on physical verification between stock and the book
records are material and have been properly dealt with in the accounts.
3) The Company has taken unsecured interest free loan from directors. As
per information and explanation given to us, the terms and conditions
thereof are prima-facie, not prejudicial to the interests of the company.
Except this, according to the information and explanations given to us, the
company has not granted/ taken any loans secured or unsecured to/from
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained u/s
301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has an internal control system for the purchase of
inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. However,
the same (including for credit assessment of debtors and recovery from
Debtors) needs to be strengthened so as to be commensurate with the size of
the company and nature of its business. Further, on the basis of our
examination and according to the information and explanations given to us,
we have neither come across nor have we been informed of any other instance
of continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control.
5) a) In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief, and
according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions
that needed to be entered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of
the Companies Act, 1956, have been so entered.
b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no
transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, exceeding
the value of Rs. Five Lacs in respect of any party during the year.
6) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no
deposits accepted from the public within the meaning of Section 58A and
58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
rules framed there under.
7) In our opinion, the Companys internal audit system needs to be
strengthened commensurate with its size and nature of its business.
8) According to the information and explanations, given to us, the Central
Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d)
of sub-section (1) Section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the industry
in which the company operates.
9) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is
irregular in depositing undisputed amounts outstanding including Provident
fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales tax and other material statutory
dues with the appropriate authorities. IDS of Rs. 66.15 Lacs and Income Tax
of Rs.521.41 lacs was outstanding on 31st March, 2011 for more than six
months.
b) Disputed Income Tax & Sales Tax demands have not been deposited with the
respective Tax Authorities.
10) The Company has accumulated losses as at 31.03.2011, it has incurred
cash losses during the financial year ended on that date, resulting in to
negative net worth.
11) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
defaulted in the payment of its dues to financial institutions, banks
during the year. As mentioned in Note No. 11, the Company had submitted a
CDR proposal & it has been approved by CDR cell of Reserve Bank of India.
12) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security byway of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13) The company is not a chit or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society,
therefore, the clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,
2003 is not applicable to the Company.
14) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities,
debentures or other investments and hence, the requirements of Para 4 (xiv)
are not applicable to the company.
15) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and
financial institutions.
16) The Company has not during the year, availed any term loans from Bank.
Term loans availed in earlier years have not been utilized for the purpose
for which they were sanctioned.
17) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow of the Company, we
report that no funds raised on Short Term Basis have been used for Long
Term Investment.
18) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 during the year.
19) During the year, the company has not issued Non Convertible debentures.
As informed to us, no security has been created for the Non Convertible
Debentures issued for the earlier years.
20) The Company has not raised any money by public issue of shares during
the year.
21) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
For M/s Khandelwal Gandhi & Asso.
Firm Regn. No.113047W
Chartered Accountants
CA Rajendra P Gujarathi
Partner
Membership No.046337
Place: Pune
Date : June 30, 2011.