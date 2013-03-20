Blue Bird India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
35
35
35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-298.67
116.71
169.23
Net Worth
-263.67
151.71
204.23
Minority Interest
Debt
719.66
630.58
505.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
5.76
5.76
Total Liabilities
455.99
788.05
715.5
Fixed Assets
94.13
101.45
107.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.67
27.43
0
Networking Capital
338.25
657.38
594.31
Inventories
132.16
269.48
365.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
286.74
440.58
341.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.42
8.01
13.64
Sundry Creditors
-25.94
-43.37
-16.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-62.13
-17.32
-110.26
Cash
1.94
1.79
13.41
Total Assets
455.99
788.05
715.5
