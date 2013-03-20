iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Bird India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.84
(-4.55%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Bird India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

35

35

35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-298.67

116.71

169.23

Net Worth

-263.67

151.71

204.23

Minority Interest

Debt

719.66

630.58

505.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

5.76

5.76

Total Liabilities

455.99

788.05

715.5

Fixed Assets

94.13

101.45

107.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

21.67

27.43

0

Networking Capital

338.25

657.38

594.31

Inventories

132.16

269.48

365.72

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

286.74

440.58

341.59

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.42

8.01

13.64

Sundry Creditors

-25.94

-43.37

-16.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-62.13

-17.32

-110.26

Cash

1.94

1.79

13.41

Total Assets

455.99

788.05

715.5

Blue Bird India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Bird India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.